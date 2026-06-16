The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. offers advice and information in what to expect from jewelers when selling one's gold and silver jewelry and other items of value like watches, coins, flatware, designer bag, belts, shoes, clothes, and other high-end accessories.

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. store in Quincy, MA has been helping customers for over 18 years buying their silver, gold, estate jewelry, coins, luxury watches, designer handbags and accessories, silver and gold bullion. They also loan on gold and silver as collateral.

Many silverware owners are surprised to learn just how valuable their flatware can be. Recent silver price increases have made a dust-collecting set of flatware worth upwards of $5000, based on the silver content. Forks and spoons can fetch $100 each.

This striking display of gold jewelry, diamonds and coins represents more than luxury—it’s a lesson in financial empowerment. Whether considering inherited pieces, outdated styles, or broken chains, learning how to turn gold and silver into cash can be a smart move.