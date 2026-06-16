Historic Highs in Gold and Silver Prices Spark Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Special Estate Buyers’ Event
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. offers advice and information in what to expect from jewelers when selling one's gold and silver jewelry and other items of value like watches, coins, flatware, designer bag, belts, shoes, clothes, and other high-end accessories.
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. store in Quincy, MA has been helping customers for over 18 years buying their silver, gold, estate jewelry, coins, luxury watches, designer handbags and accessories, silver and gold bullion. They also loan on gold and silver as collateral.
Many silverware owners are surprised to learn just how valuable their flatware can be. Recent silver price increases have made a dust-collecting set of flatware worth upwards of $5000, based on the silver content. Forks and spoons can fetch $100 each.
This striking display of gold jewelry, diamonds and coins represents more than luxury—it’s a lesson in financial empowerment. Whether considering inherited pieces, outdated styles, or broken chains, learning how to turn gold and silver into cash can be a smart move.
A Good Time To Sell Jewelry, Coins, Designer Bags, Gold and SilverBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With gold and silver prices reaching historic highs, The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co., a trusted leader in estate buying and precious metals and jewelry acquisition, is announcing a special Estate Buyers’ Event designed to help individuals turn inherited, unused, or long-held valuables into immediate funds. The event will take place June 20th through May 30th at 509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169, offering the public a timely opportunity to capitalize on one of the strongest precious metals markets in history.
“As global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and strong investor demand continue to drive gold and silver prices upward, many consumers are discovering that jewelry, coins, flatware, and estate pieces they already own may be worth significantly more than they realize,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. The Estate Buyers’ Event is aimed at educating the public while providing transparent, no-obligation evaluations by experienced buyers.
“Many families are sitting on valuable assets without knowing their true market value. With gold and silver prices at historic levels, this is an exceptional moment for people to review their estates, inheritances, or old collections and decide whether now is the right time to sell,” continues Venice.
During the event, attendees can bring a wide range of items for professional review, including gold and silver jewelry, bullion, coins, luxury watches, sterling flatware, antiques, and estate collections. Evaluations are conducted on site by seasoned experts who explain the process, current market conditions, and how pricing is determined. There is no appointment required, and no obligation to sell.
“The event is especially relevant for individuals handling estate settlements, downsizing, or managing inherited assets. Estate executors and heirs often face the challenge of determining what items are worth keeping, selling, or appraising. By attending the Estate Buyers’ Event, participants gain access to current market insights at a time when precious metal values are near record levels,” Venice states.
“Gold and silver have historically been viewed as safe-haven assets, and we’re seeing that reflected in today’s prices. This event gives people a rare opportunity to act while the market is strong, rather than waiting for their circumstances to change.”
In addition to estate jewelry and precious metals, the buyers will also be reviewing select luxury items and collectibles commonly found in estates. The goal of the event is not only to buy but also to inform, empowering participants to make confident decisions backed by market knowledge and professional expertise.
“We emphasize that the event is private, respectful, and pressure-free. Each consultation is handled discreetly, and attendees are encouraged to ask questions and take the time they need before making any decisions. Immediate payment options are available for those who choose to sell,” says Venice.
Attendance is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend on the listed dates, private consultations by appointment are available.
About The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted name in the luxury goods industry, specializing in the buying, selling, and loaning of fine jewelry, rare coins, luxury watches, and high-end designer brands. With commitment to expertise, discretion, and client satisfaction, The Jewelers Loan & Coin Co. provides a superior alternative to traditional retail transactions.
Media Contact
(617) 479-4653 (Gold)
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.
509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169
@goldpawnership
www.goldpawnership.com
info@goldpawnership.com
Jeff Venice
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.
+1 617-479-4653
email us here
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