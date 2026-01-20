JobNimbus Unveils Scout, a Mobile AI Assistant Designed for Real-Time Field Work

JobNimbus launches Scout, a mobile AI assistant for roofing contractors. Scout gives real-time CRM actions via voice/text to reduce admin work in the field.

By allowing teams to complete tasks using voice or text, Scout helps ensure work is captured accurately and moves forward without delay.” — Ben Hodson, CEO JobNimbus

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNimbus, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform built for roofing and exterior contractors, today announced Scout, a new AI assistant currently available in early access closed beta inside the JobNimbus mobile app . Early access to the new feature allows contractors an opportunity to experience the new technology first and accelerate feature improvements.Scout allows contractors to use natural voice or text to perform real actions inside the JobNimbus app, including creating and updating jobs, contacts, tasks, notes, estimates, invoices, and messages. The AI assistant is designed to help field teams complete CRM updates in real time, reducing administrative work and keeping records accurate as jobs progress.Unlike typical AI tools that provide summaries or suggestions, Scout performs tasks directly inside the contractor’s operating system. By enabling updates to happen when the work happens, Scout helps align field and office teams, and supports faster job movement without requiring additional taps or end-of-day data entry.“Scout is built to reduce the friction contractors face when updating work from the field,” said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. “By allowing teams to complete tasks using voice or text, Scout helps ensure work is captured accurately and moves forward without delay.”Scout is currently being tested with a limited group of users as JobNimbus validates performance, accuracy, and real-world workflows. This early access to the closed beta gives tech-forward contractors an opportunity to give input and build tech tools that solve real problems for roofing businesses.“Scout is built to support natural contractor workflows, not create new complexity,” said LJ Kyser, CTO of JobNimbus. “Our goal is to deliver AI that is practical and usable in the field—focused on real execution inside JobNimbus, not smoke and mirrors.”Contractors interested in following Scout’s development and future availability can join the waitlist here Joining the waitlist provides updates on Scout’s progress and notification when access becomes more widely available.

