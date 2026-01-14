The Reality Group Unveils New Operational Model for Ottawa and GTA Real Estate

Megan Stagg, Founder and Team Lead of The Reality Group in Ottawa

Founder of The Reality Group implements a real estate model for buyers and sellers across Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reality Group, led by founder Megan Stagg, is establishing a new operational model to support real estate buyers and sellers across Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area. The group, comprised of agents Mirna Botros, Noellee Gordon, Ashley Sala, and Mya Mahmoud, focuses on an investment-oriented approach for clients ranging from first-time buyers to commercial investors.A commercial office at 75D Colonnade Road in Nepean houses RStudio, an integrated content creation studio and event space. This space, supported by an in-house creative and operational team including Lauren Fairholm (Office Manager and Marketing Coordinator), Sarah Chiu (Stager and Interior Designer), and Cat MacIssac (In-House Photographer and Videographer), provides agents with branding, staging, and visual storytelling resources.The Reality Group partners with Northern Alliance and eXp Realty Brokerage. This alliance provides agents with access to publicly traded stock options, multiple revenue streams, global networking, and advanced referral platforms. Megan continues to develop the team's operational framework to support both agents and clients.For more information about The Reality Group, visit meganstagg.ca

