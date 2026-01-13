FAA Notifies Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc. (SACI) to Surrender All Aircraft Registration Certificates

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today officially notified Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc. (SACI) that all its aircraft registration certificates are invalid because the company was in violation of U.S. citizenship requirements when it submitted the registration applications. The FAA instructed SACI to surrender all the certificates.

SACI registered aircraft for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals using trust agreements. To register an aircraft using a trust agreement, the company/trustee must either be a U.S. citizen or a resident alien. The FAA found that SACI violated FAA regulations regarding U.S. citizenship requirements and must return registration certificates to the FAA within 21 days of notification.

The invalid Certificates of Aircraft Registration will result in the immediate grounding of all aircraft registered to SACI. To operate legally, affected aircraft owners must reregister their aircraft either through another country’s aircraft registry or in the U.S. by submitting an Aircraft Registration Application to the FAA, along with evidence of ownership, and paying the registration fee ($5). Aircraft owners will then have temporary authority to operate within the U.S. until the applicant receives a Certificate of Aircraft Registration or until the FAA denies the application.

Temporary authority does not extend to flights outside the U.S. An applicant for registration, who operates outside the U.S., may submit a Declaration of International Operations (DIO) at the time of application to receive expedited processing.

