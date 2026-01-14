SecureSkeye Announces Expansion into Florida, Delivering IT Support to Drive Safe, Secure, & Cost-Effective Technology

SecureSkeye, a trusted provider of IT help desk services, proactive IT support, and fully integrated IT teams, announced its expansion into the Florida market.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSkeye, a trusted provider of IT help desk services, proactive IT support, and fully integrated IT teams, today announced its strategic expansion into the Florida market. This expansion builds on the company's proven track record in Georgia and positions SecureSkeye to deliver expert, end-to-end IT solutions that enable businesses to expand safely, securely, and cost-effectively—particularly as organizations accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation initiatives.In today's fast-evolving business landscape, companies face mounting pressures: the need to protect sensitive data and infrastructure from escalating cyber threats, while simultaneously investing in AI technologies to boost efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness. SecureSkeye specializes in bridging this critical gap by offering managed IT services that combine robust cybersecurity with seamless support for AI expansion. Our fully integrated IT teams act as an extension of your business, handling everything from day-to-day help desk support and system maintenance to strategic planning for secure AI deployment—ensuring that growth initiatives are protected without inflating costs or creating operational silos.Florida's dynamic economy—with rapid population growth, thriving industries in tourism, healthcare, logistics, real estate, and emerging tech hubs in cities like Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville—creates an ideal environment for SecureSkeye's services. Businesses in the state are increasingly turning to AI for applications such as predictive analytics, customer personalization, automation, and supply chain optimization. However, these advancements introduce new vulnerabilities, including expanded attack surfaces, data privacy concerns, and compliance requirements under regulations like Florida's data breach notification laws and federal standards (e.g., HIPAA, PCI DSS).SecureSkeye's Florida expansion addresses these challenges head-on by providing:24/7 IT Help Desk and Proactive Support: Rapid response to issues, remote troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance to minimize downtime and keep operations running smoothly. Fully Integrated IT Teams: Dedicated experts who function as your in-house IT department—managing networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and more—tailored to your business size and needs for maximum efficiency and cost savings.Secure AI Expansion Enablement: Specialized guidance on implementing AI tools securely, including risk assessments, secure data pipelines, AI model protection, access controls, and integration with existing IT infrastructure to prevent breaches while accelerating innovation. Comprehensive Cybersecurity Integration : Advanced threat monitoring, endpoint protection, vulnerability management, and incident response that safeguard both traditional IT assets and AI-driven workloads.Cost-Effective Scalability: Flexible, predictable pricing models that align IT expenses with business growth, avoiding the high costs of building internal teams or reacting to crises."Our mission at SecureSkeye has always been to empower businesses to grow without compromise," said Bill Achenbach, CEO of SecureSkeye. "Florida represents a natural extension of our Georgia success, where we've helped organizations thrive by providing reliable IT support that evolves with their needs. As AI becomes a core driver of business advantage, our integrated approach ensures companies can pursue aggressive expansion—whether through cloud-based AI platforms, machine learning deployments, or data analytics—while maintaining ironclad security and controlling costs. We're excited to bring this value to Florida's vibrant business community."To facilitate a smooth launch, SecureSkeye is establishing a regional presence in Florida, including a dedicated support hub, certified technicians, and local account managers. This will enable faster on-site response times, personalized consultations, and solutions customized to Florida's unique regulatory, environmental, and industry-specific demands (such as hurricane-resilient infrastructure and tourism-sector scalability).SecureSkeye has built a strong foundation in Atlanta, Georgia, serving a diverse client base since its founding, including small-to-medium enterprises, Healthcare, Legal, Retail, Financial, Food and Beverage operations. The Florida expansion is expected to create local jobs in IT support, cybersecurity, and client services while strengthening partnerships with regional businesses and technology providers.Businesses and organizations in Florida looking to enhance their IT capabilities, secure their AI initiatives, and achieve sustainable growth are encouraged to visit www.SecureSkeye.com or email: florida@SecureSkeye.com for a complimentary IT assessment and consultation.Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, SecureSkeye delivers premier IT help desk, managed IT support, and fully integrated IT team services designed for businesses seeking secure, efficient, and affordable technology management. By combining expert support with forward-thinking cybersecurity and AI enablement, SecureSkeye helps clients expand confidently in a digital-first world.

