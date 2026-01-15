Schlosshotel Fiss in Tyrol Announces Spring and Summer Experiences for 2026

Schlosshotel Fiss Spring & Summer Schlosshotel Fiss Logo Schlosshotel Fiss Spring & Summer Yoga Schlosshotel Fiss Spring & Summer Breathwork Schlosshotel Fiss Spring & Summer Hotel

Austria’s premier luxury family mountain resort highlights seasonal adventures, wellbeing retreats and regional alpine attractions

FISS, TYROL, AUSTRIA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schlosshotel Fiss , a five-star family-friendly resort located in the sunny alpine village of Fiss in Tyrol, announces its 2026 spring and summer programming, unveiling a thoughtfully curated seasonal lineup focused on spring skiing, family adventure, and holistic wellbeing. Set at 1,438 meters (4,717 ft) above sea level, the hotel sits directly along the ski and hiking trails of the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region, with elevator-to-slope ski-in/ski-out access and just a five-minute walk from the cable cars, positioning it as an ideal base for mountain exploration. The second-generation, family-run hotel features 135 mountain-view rooms and suites, a 53,820 sq. ft. destination spa with dedicated family and adults-only areas, a newly renovated SHF Kids Club opened in December 2025, and the Michelin-starred Beef Club. Awarded a Michelin Key for excellence in hospitality, Schlosshotel Fiss embodies effortless luxury and alpine spirit, welcoming families and couples alike to experience the Austrian Alps in refined comfort.A spring ski vacation in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis includes memorable mountain panoramas, enchanting snowscapes, and unforgettable memories. The Tyrolean Alps are considered one of the best skiing resorts in the world with unrivaled powder. In addition to skiing, guests can enjoy snow bikes, sledding, snowshoe hikes, ski-touring, winter hikes, cross-country skiing, and toboggan rides. During spring and summer, Schlosshotel Fiss offers curated wellness retreats with region-defining experiences, including Summer Fun Park Fiss, where families can enjoy adrenaline-filled rides, slides and activity courses, or participate in games and outdoor fun in the refreshing waters of the Hög Adventure Park. Guests can also explore Thomas Brezina’s Adventure Mountains in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis, solving clues and discovering interactive trails designed for all ages. Seasonal experiences also include guided hikes, biking trails, culinary workshops and multi-generational spa offerings.2026 Spring and Summer HighlightsSHF Yoga Days: Snowy Sun Salutations (January 24–28, 2026)Four nights to discover a deep sense of connection and “c-OM-plete” balance, featuring powerful morning yoga flows, beginner-friendly acro yoga, pranayama sessions, and an incense and singing bowl infusion. This includes the signature SHF Luxury Board dining experience, plus use of the 5,000 m² SHF Spa, even on departure day with late check-out included. Biohacking Week (March 22–27, 2026)Schlosshotel Fiss introduces its new Biohacking Week, a structured, high-impact wellbeing program designed to enhance long-term health and performance. The retreat includes daily guided ice bathing sessions, breathwork workshops, and longevity-focused activities that support guests in living healthier for longer. Programming highlights measurable benefits, including immune system strengthening, faster muscle recovery, and reduced soreness after sports and outdoor activity. Guests can also look forward to expert-led workshops and practical insights on recovery science, resilience, and overall wellbeing.The hotel’s expansive 53,820 sq. ft. SHF Spa further elevates the experience with separate adults-only and family wellness areas, allowing participants to seamlessly integrate recovery into their daily schedule. The spa features relaxation zones, a mountain crystal steam room, saunas, and a curated menu of treatments designed to support immunity, improve concentration, and promote restorative sleep. Biohacking Week offers guests both the tools and environment to build sustainable habits that extend well beyond their stay.Fairytale Easter Dance Week (March 28–April 4, 2026)Spend seven nights celebrating Easter and skiing amidst the snow with the entire family. On Easter Sunday, enjoy a festive brunch while the little ones head off on an exciting Easter egg hunt around the hotel. The creative Easter program at the SHF Kids Club and the hip-hop workshops are true highlights for the youngest guests. The grand finale of the dance workshops is a special performance just for the parents.This includes seven nights with SHF luxury board, dance workshops led by professional dancers, fairytale-themed Kids Club activities from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm, crown-making for little princes and princesses in the Kids Club, activity lounge with a bouldering wall, billiards, table football, and more daily sports and activity programs.Teenager Adventure Week (August 22–29, 2026)Five to seven nights featuring teen-designed programming including hip-hop workshops, mocktail creation sessions led by Bar Manager Sam Lutz, treetop adrenaline experiences at the X-Trees high-ropes course, guided family hikes, and a SUPER. SUMMER. CARD . for the entire Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region. This includes SHF luxury board, guided family hikes, adventure program for kids & teens, use of the 5,000 m² SHF Spa, daily sports and activity programs, and the full range of SHF included services.SHF Yoga Days: Find Your Flow (September 16–20, 2026)The five-night retreat features alpine yoga for all levels, led by renowned instructor David Gaube. Daily programming includes energizing morning flows, guided pranayama, and breath-focused sessions, along with introductory acro yoga tailored for beginners. A highlight of the retreat is yoga practice by Lake Wolfsee, where guests are invited to ground themselves with panoramic mountain views reflected across the water. The program also features sound-infused sauna experiences incorporating singing bowls, gentle aromatics and meditative elements.The retreat includes the signature SHF Luxury Board, late check-out wellbeing services, and full access to the 5,000 m² SHF Spa throughout the stay. Designed for all skill levels, the retreat pairs mindful movement with restorative recovery, offering guests a seamless balance of guided practice and relaxation in a world-class alpine setting.Tyrolean Mountain Magic & Family Happiness (September 16–20, 2026)This four-night late-summer alpine escape is set during one of the most scenic moments of the Tyrolean seasons. The SHF Culinary Autumn program anchors the stay with Italian cheese and wine tastings (September 17), a Big Green Egg workshop (September 18) led by Tom Heinzle, an essential oils workshop, and a candy-making experience at the SHF Kids Club (September 19).The retreat includes the signature SHF Luxury Board, full access to the 5,000 m² SHF Spa throughout the stay, daily childcare from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, a SUPER. SUMMER. CARD. for access to the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region and the full range of SHF included services.Winter rates (until April 11) for the 2026 season start at €774 per night including Luxury Board. Summer rates for the 2026 season at Schlosshotel Fiss start at €542 per night, including Luxury Board.For more information visit www.schlosshotel-fiss.com About Schlosshotel Fiss:Set high in the Tyrolean Alps at 1,438 meters (4,717 ft), Schlosshotel Fiss is a five-star, family-owned retreat where alpine elegance meets authentic Austrian warmth. Since opening in 1991, the hotel has offered direct ski-in/ski-out access to the 59,000 acres of slopes that define the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region in addition to hiking, biking in the summer months. Its 135 rooms and suites frame sweeping mountain views, while the 53,820 sq. ft. SHF Spa, including an Adults-only Spa, Family Spa, Aqua Monte Waterworld, and Splash Waterworld, create space for both serenity and play. The hotel’s “Luxury Board” dining concept highlights gourmet, locally inspired cuisine, while its à la carte Beef Club boasts one Michelin Star. Building on these achievements, Schlosshotel Fiss has also been awarded one Michelin Key for outstanding hospitality and will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2026.

