Canadian Choice Award Announces 2026 Winners, Honouring Outstanding Businesses Across Canada

Canadian Choice Award has announced its latest winners, recognizing outstanding Canadian businesses, to be celebrated at the upcoming Canadian Choice Award Gala

CANADA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious Canadian Choice Award has proudly announced its 2026 winners, recognizing exceptional Canadian businesses whose dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence continue to shape communities across the country.From small to medium-sized businesses, this year’s winners represent the heart of Canadian business, showing up every day for their customers, innovating with purpose, and giving back to the communities they serve. They span a wide range of industries and regions, reflecting the strength, diversity, and resilience of Canada’s business landscape.Winners were selected through a comprehensive nomination and evaluation process designed to recognize businesses that stand out for their commitment to customer satisfaction, ethical practices, and sustained excellence. Each recipient represents the entrepreneurial spirit that drives local economies and supports communities nationwide.The 2026 winners will be formally celebrated at the Canadian Choice Award Gala on June 5, 2026, at Liberty Grand in Toronto. The annual gala serves as a national celebration of Canadian excellence, bringing together award recipients, business leaders, and entrepreneurs for an evening of recognition, connection, and celebration.“Canadian Choice Award was created to recognize the businesses Canadians truly choose and trust,” said Madison Brodie, Co-Founder of Canadian Choice Award. “This year’s winners reflect the care, dedication, and commitment that make a real difference in their communities.”“These businesses are built on real relationships with the communities they serve,” added Meghna Kohli, Co-Founder of Canadian Choice Award. “We’re proud to recognize their hard work and the impact they continue to make. We look forward to celebrating them in person at the gala.”Winning a Canadian Choice Award celebrates a business’s dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence. It gives recipients the chance to share their story, inspire others, and build meaningful connections across Canada. full list of the 2026 Canadian Choice Award winners is now available on the official Canadian Choice Award website. Details about the 2026 Gala will be shared directly with recipients and published on the website.About Canadian Choice AwardCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact—honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most.

