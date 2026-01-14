Radiology Chartered Joins Strategic Radiology, Expanding Collaboration Across the Upper Midwest

Richard Horak, MD

Strategic Radiology today announced that Radiology Chartered has officially joined the coalition effective January 1, 2026

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of 48 independent, physician-owned radiology practices committed to clinical excellence, physician leadership, and long-term practice sustainability, today announced that Radiology Chartered has officially joined the coalition effective January 1, 2026.

Founded in 1969, Radiology Chartered is a physician-led radiology practice providing high-quality diagnostic imaging interpretation services to hospitals and healthcare providers throughout Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 15 member practice is known for its commitment to timely, accurate interpretations and strong partnerships with referring clinicians and health systems.

“Radiology Chartered exemplifies the type of independent, physician-driven practice that Strategic Radiology was built to support,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair of Strategic Radiology. “Their long history of clinical excellence, dedication to their communities, and forward-looking leadership make them a tremendous addition to our coalition. We are excited to collaborate with their physicians as we continue to strengthen the voice and viability of independent radiology nationwide.”

Through its membership in Strategic Radiology, Radiology Chartered will participate in shared clinical insights, operational benchmarking, peer collaboration, and strategic resources designed to support independent practices in an increasingly complex healthcare environment, while maintaining full clinical and operational autonomy.

“Joining Strategic Radiology is a natural next step for our practice,” said Richard Horak, MD, President of Radiology Chartered. “We were drawn to Strategic Radiology’s physician-led model and its focus on collaboration rather than consolidation. This partnership allows us to remain independent while benefiting from shared knowledge, national perspective, and best-practice resources that ultimately enhance the care we provide to our patients and hospital partners.”

Radiology Chartered’s addition further strengthens Strategic Radiology’s national footprint and reinforces the coalition’s commitment to supporting high-performing independent practices through collaboration, advocacy, and shared expertise.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.org.

