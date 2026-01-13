MDC partners with Alzheimer’s Association to host Fly Tying class at Busch Conservation Area Jan. 22

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Like any muscle in the body, “exercising” the mind is important for keeping it functioning well and in good shape. It also helps prevent and combat conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease. It turns out that many nature and outdoor-related activities provide excellent brain exercises.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is joining the Alzheimer’s Association to host a Fly Tying with the Alzheimer’s Association workshop on Thursday, Jan. 22 from 2 – 4 p.m. The program will take place at the MDC St. Louis Regional Office at the August. A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. This class is free and open to anyone age 18 years and up.

“MDC is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to explore the benefits of nature related to improving brain health,” said MDC Naturalist Wayne Lange.

A representative from the Alzheimer’s Association will begin the lesson by covering Alzheimer awareness and the importance of being active in nature. Participants will explore ways to combat the symptoms.

For the fly-tying portion, the class will utilize a document camera projected on two large video screens to show close-ups of the process. Participants will have the chance to get a thorough view as instructors demonstrate several different types of flies during the class. Each student will have their own materials, vice, and workspace to follow along and practice tying their own flies. They’ll be tying several different flies and learning some of the materials and tools used in the process. MDC will supply all materials needed.

“Fly tying is an active and cognitive skill that keeps your brain active,” said Lange. “No fly-tying experience is needed, and participants will get to keep the flies they create.”

Fly Tying with the Alzheimer’s Association is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3C.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

