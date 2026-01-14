The Club at Mediterra earns Elite status from Distinguished Clubs

For the 13th consecutive year, The Club at Mediterra has earned Elite status from Distinguished Clubs, an honor awarded to fewer than 3% of private clubs worldwide.

National recognition places the club among just 132 private clubs nationwide for exceptional service, amenities and member experience.

To be included among this select group of Elite clubs nationwide is an honor and reinforces our ongoing pursuit of excellence in every aspect of club life.” — Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, general manager, COO of The Club at Mediterra

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 13th consecutive year, The Club at Mediterra has been honored with Elite status by Distinguished Clubs, a prestigious designation awarded to just 132 private clubs nationwide and representing fewer than three (3) percent of clubs globally.Distinguished Clubs by BoardRoom magazine recognizes private clubs that deliver exceptional member experiences through a rigorous, merit-based evaluation process. To be considered, clubs must first be officially nominated by the Distinguished Clubs Nomination Committee, a group of highly respected general managers within the private club industry. The committee provides oversight and support to ensure the integrity of the program but is not involved in scoring or awarding designations.Following nomination, clubs undergo a comprehensive, in-person evaluation conducted by a credentialed Distinguished Clubs survey professional. The process includes site visits, interviews with management and direct member feedback. Clubs earning the designation must meet or exceed established benchmarks for Net Promoter Score and the Distinguished Clubs Member Experience Index. Designations are awarded at three levels: Exceptional, Elite and Iconic.Elite-status clubs exceed Distinguished Clubs’ criteria, demonstrating the highest standards of service, facilities and amenities, and consistently achieving outstanding member experience metrics.“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s commitment to delivering an exceptional member experience every day,” said Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, general manager and Chief Operating Officer of The Club at Mediterra. “To be included among this select group of Elite clubs nationwide is an honor and reinforces our ongoing pursuit of excellence in every aspect of club life.”The Distinguished Clubs designation shines a national spotlight on private clubs that distinguish themselves through service, leadership and culture. The honor enhances a club’s reputation and brand positioning while affirming its dedication to exceeding industry standards and creating memorable experiences for members.About The Club at MediterraThe Club at Mediterra is the centerpiece of Mediterra, a gated, master-planned community in North Naples known for low-density luxury living. Planned for fewer than 950 residences across approximately 1,700 acres, with more than 1,000 acres dedicated to nature preserves, Mediterra features custom estates, villas and coach homes arranged in intimate neighborhoods inspired by classic European architecture. The Club at Mediterra offers nearly 60,000 square feet of social, dining and recreational space overlooking two Tom Fazio-designed championship golf courses. Amenities include a comprehensive Sports Club, spa services, tennis, pickleball and bocce facilities, along with a private, 10,000 square-foot Gulf-front Beach Club on Little Hickory Island with ​​casual indoor and al fresco dining, second-story swimming pool with sundeck and cabana service. The recipient of 17 “Community of the Year” awards in 21 years from the Collier Building Industry Association and national recognition for open space design, Mediterra and The Club at Mediterra deliver a refined lifestyle defined by privacy, prestige and resort-style living in Southwest Florida. For more information visit mediterraliving.com or call (239) 254-3022.

