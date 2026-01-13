5 Initiatives To Expedite The Construction Industry's Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

James F. Gallagher, P.E. F.ASCE, Principal Resolution Management Consultants

Is The Construction Industry (Finally) On Its Way To Becoming A Tech Industry?

To evolve, construction companies will need to view planning & operations from a new perspective, recognizing the impact & value artificial intelligence & other technologies will have in the future.” — James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE, Resolution Management Consulting

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence offers exceptional potential for the construction industry. It can help construction companies make more informed decisions, improve efficiency, increase safety, minimize risk, reduce costs and many other valuable benefits. Yet although nearly two-thirds of construction managers believe that their industry is “keeping pace with tech awareness,” other studies show that 65% of them report that their companies are not currently using AI. Where is the disconnect?According to James Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE and Principal at Resolution Management Consultants, a leading construction management and dispute resolution firm, said, “Traditionally, construction companies have been slow in embracing technology. Yet the current artificial intelligence revolution has the potential to dramatically change the industry, leaving slow adopters far behind. To evolve, construction companies will need to view planning and operations from a new perspective, recognizing the pivotal impact and value artificial intelligence and other technologies will have in the future.”Even today, artificial intelligence is already available to the construction industry for utilization in a broad range of applications. Key areas include project management, project design and updating, safety enhancement and prevention, and predictive monitoring of maintenance and quality. Gallagher asks, “If the potential advantages from technology are so significant, what’s holding the construction industry back from adopting them?”Gallagher has identified five initiatives construction companies can take right now to speed their technological adoption and evolution:1) Add a dedicated technology expert to the executive team.Many construction companies don’t know what they don’t know because they don’t have a technology/artificial intelligence expert as part of their executive leadership, with influence on planning, strategy and operations.2) Make technology a priority in planning.Technology should be added to planning with an elevated priority. Together with the above technology executive, management should craft a strategy for the company, from a new perspective, together with a plan for its implementation.3) Prioritize budgeting for technology.The tech world is moving very quickly. Those that slowly embrace it will get left behind. Budgeting for technology must be elevated in priority because innovation is moving so quickly. Although there is an investment needed to get things started, justifying the investment to the financial team can compare favorably with other budget considerations when one values the quantifiable reduced costs, increased efficiencies and prevention of future risk that technology can provide. As it is said, technology doesn’t cost, it pays.4) Develop a goodwill campaign relating to technology adoption and leadership.Employees can be nervous about new things happening at work, like the adoption of technology. Getting one’s messaging ahead of implementation has the potential to instill pride and loyalty in employees, who become appreciative of their working for an advanced company. A company can also give employees added confidence by investing in training so they value how it will improve work experience and results.5) Promote technology as a marketing competitive advantage.Customers and clients prefer doing business with companies that are on technology’s cutting edge. Create a marketing message, based on technological advantages, and promote it to create distance from the competition.Said Gallagher, “The construction world is at the early stages of artificial intelligence and the industry’s evolution into becoming more technologically prioritized. The leading construction companies of the future will be those that more quickly embrace technology and artificial intelligence today and make it a fundamental component of their operations going forward.”About Resolution Management Consultants, Inc.Resolution Management Consultants, Inc. (RMC) is a nationally recognized consulting firm headquartered in Marlton, NJ. There are two sides to the business: the construction planning and management aspect − helping clients build more successful projects − and the litigation aspect − dispute resolution and, should matters go to court, providing analysis and testimony as expert witnesses. Founded in 1993 by veterans in the construction, contracting and engineering professions, RMC has assisted numerous private owners, public agencies and contractors in either achieving project goals or resolving disputes and litigation among contracting parties.Website: resmgt.comLinkedIn: /company/ResolutionMgtTwitter: @ResolutionMgtFacebook: @ResolutionMgt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.