Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Texas State Board Of Veterinary Medical Examiners

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Sue Allen, Larry Moczygemba, D.V.M., and Victoria Whitehead to the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for terms set to expire on August 26, 2031. The mission of the Board is to establish and enforce policies to ensure the best possible quality of veterinary and equine dental provider services for Texans.

Sue Allen of Waco is a licensed veterinary technician. She is a program director and professor of veterinary technology at McLennan Community College (MCC), and she previously worked as a registered veterinary technician for a veterinary clinic in Gatesville. She is a member of the North Central Texas Veterinary Medical Association, Association of Veterinary Technician Educators, Texas Veterinary Medical Association, Veterinary Team Association of Texas, National Association of Veterinary Technicians of America, and the American Animal Hospital Association. She has volunteered with MCC Continuing Education, the Heart of Texas Livestock Show, and the Career Development Event Veterinary Assistant Contest. Allen received an Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology from Texas State Technical College.

Lawrence “Larry” Moczygemba, D.V.M. of Berclair was the owner and founder of South Texas Veterinary Clinic (STVC), a mixed animal multi-vet practice serving south Texas since 1986. He is currently working as a relief veterinarian and ambulatory beef cattle veterinarian with STVC services. He is the former president of the Academy of Veterinary Consultants, co-founder of the Academy of Rural Veterinarians, and a member of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association (VMA), American VMA, Coastal Bend VMA, Society for Theriogenology, and the Coastal Conservation Association. Moczygemba received Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science from Texas A&M University (TAMU), Master of Science in Statistics and Epidemiology from the University of Nebraska– Lincoln, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from TAMU.

Victoria Whitehead of Lubbock is the chief executive officer of the West Texas Home Builders Association, Inc. She is a board member of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Caprock Business Finance Corporation, and Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Lubbock, and member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, she is the CEO of West Texas Hero Homes and a committee member for the America Cancer Society’ Cattle Baron’s Ball. Whitehead received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas Tech University (TTU) and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.