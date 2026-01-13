Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Delivers $2 Million in Grants to Saskatchewan Communities

CANADA, January 13 - Released on January 13, 2026

Speed bump installation in the Village of Pelly, speed display signs on the Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation, and emergency stop lights in the City of Warman are among the road safety enhancements that will be delivered using funding provided in the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund's latest round of grants.

Eighty projects in 78 Saskatchewan communities will receive grants, totalling $2,050,729. Grants in this round range from $1,232 to $100,000.

"The Government of Saskatchewan and SGI remain dedicated to making our roads safer for everyone," Minister Responsible for SGI Jeremy Harrison said. "Through $2 million in provincial grants, 78 municipalities and First Nations across Saskatchewan will be able to implement important traffic safety improvements in their communities."

The full list of approved projects and grant amounts can be found on SGI's website.

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grants are awarded to communities twice a year, using proceeds from photo speed enforcement. A total of $16.6 million has been awarded to 998 projects in Saskatchewan since the program was established in 2019.

Eligible projects must focus on one or more of these traffic safety priorities: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, occupant protection, intersection safety, aggressive driving, vulnerable road users or medically-at-risk drivers.

Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways and SGI.

Applications are now being accepted for the next round of funding. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2026. For more information and for the full list of approved projects, visit SGI's website: https://sgi.sk.ca/community-grants-programs.

