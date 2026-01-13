Governor Abbott Meets With U.S. Ambassadors At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today met with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Joseph Popolo, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose, and U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Nicholas Merrick to discuss strengthening transatlantic security, Texas' defense manufacturing and innovation sectors, and promoting U.S. industry.

During the meeting, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas' investments in advanced manufacturing capabilities, which solidify the state as a national leader in artificial intelligence, defense innovation, semiconductor capacity, and the global aerospace and aviation industry. Ambassador Whitaker thanked Governor Abbott for his work to ensure the United States and its allies stand strong against bad actors. The Governor and the Ambassadors emphasized the importance of maintaining partnerships between their countries and Texas to strengthen national security.

Additionally, the group touted Texas' energy ecosystem and noted that, through its all-of-the-above energy approach, it is stronger than ever before. Governor Abbott also discussed the state's efforts to lead the nuclear renaissance and highlighted the creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office and the Texas Advanced Nuclear Development Fund to incentivize the development of nuclear energy in Texas. The Ambassadors echoed the importance of energy generation capabilities that power manufacturing in the critical defense, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductor industries.

The Ambassadors met with Governor Abbott during their two-day tour of Texas, visiting with major manufacturers in several cities.