St. Petersburg Boat Show Launches 2026 Boating Season This Weekend with Hanover Yachts

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The very first major boat show of the year is happening this weekend, as the St. Petersburg Boat Show officially launches the 2026 boating season from January 15th through January 18th along the city’s iconic waterfront.This year’s show opens amid exceptional momentum for the marine industry. Following the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which makes boats and yachts 100% tax-deductible, industry leaders are forecasting record-breaking boat sales in 2026, with buyer interest already reaching unprecedented levels.Adding to the excitement, Hanover Yachts returns as an official exhibitor for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming its growing presence and long-term commitment to the U.S. and Florida boating markets. Hanover will showcase two of its most popular and highly praised models: the Hanover 305 and the Hanover 387 Both models have earned strong recognition for their bold modern design, premium craftsmanship, and impressive performance. The Hanover 305 is celebrated for its smart layout, versatility, and sporty handling - making it ideal for day boating and weekend cruising. The larger Hanover 387 delivers increased space, refined finishes, and enhanced comfort while maintaining the sleek performance profile that has become a Hanover signature.“As the first show of the year, St. Petersburg sets the tone for the entire boating season,” said Brian Young, representative of Hanover Yachts. “Returning for our fifth year in a row, and doing so at a time when new tax incentives are reshaping the market, makes this event especially significant for both our brand and our customers.”In addition to showcasing its current lineup, Hanover Yachts will exclusively reveal the name of its highly anticipated new 32-foot model, scheduled to make its official debut in April 2026. The announcement offers visitors an early look into the brand’s next evolution in design and performance.In addition to static displays, Hanover Yachts will be offering private test drives during and after the show, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the performance, comfort, and handling of the Hanover 305 and 387 firsthand. These on-water experiences are designed to provide serious buyers and enthusiasts with a truly immersive introduction to the Hanover brand.The St. Petersburg Boat Show is widely regarded as the unofficial kickoff to the global boating calendar, attracting serious buyers, industry professionals, and boating enthusiasts eager to explore what the new season will bring.The St. Petersburg Boat Show runs January 15–18, 2026, featuring in-water displays, on-land exhibitions, and a full showcase of the latest in yachting, marine technology, and boating lifestyle. For more information visit the Hanover Yachts Official Website. www.hanoveryachts.com

