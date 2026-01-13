Mt. Gilead Bible Camp Launches Its First Youth Winter Retreat, DEVOTED, in Sonoma County, Feb. 6–8, 2026

Promotional graphic for DEVOTED, a youth winter retreat at Mt. Gilead Bible Camp and Conference Center in Sebastopol, Calif., Feb. 6-8, 2026. Campers participate in a ropes-course activity at Mt. Gilead Bible Camp and Conference Center in Sebastopol, Calif. The camp will host the DEVOTED Youth Winter Retreat Feb. 6-8, 2026.. Students take part in an evening program at Mt. Gilead Bible Camp and Conference Center in Sebastopol, Calif. The camp will host the DEVOTED Youth Winter Retreat Feb. 6-8, 2026. Campers cheer during an outdoor activity at Mt. Gilead Bible Camp and Conference Center in Sebastopol, Calif. The camp will host the DEVOTED Youth Winter Retreat Feb. 6-8, 2026. Students worship during a chapel service at Mt. Gilead Bible Camp and Conference Center in Sebastopol, Calif. The camp will host the DEVOTED Youth Winter Retreat Feb. 6-8, 2026.

Steve Mayo to lead Mt. Gilead's first youth winter retreat for 6th-12th graders for a weekend of gospel teaching and discipleship in the redwoods.

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mt. Gilead Bible Camp and Conference Center , one of Northern California’s premier Christian camps and retreat centers, will be hosting its first DEVOTED Winter Youth Retreat for sixth through 12th graders on Feb. 6-8, 2026. Students from Sonoma County and beyond are invited to unplug and step into a discipleship weekend retreat. Connect with friends, dig into the Word of God, and spend a weekend immersed in the redwoods of Northern California.Students will experience guest speaker and pastor Steve Mayo, formerly the director of discipleship at Calvary Christian Academy. Mayo specializes in gospel-centered discipleship with a small dose of hip-hop, which he uses to engage with modern youth culture.The weekend is packed with outdoor fun designed to strengthen Christian youth in their spiritual walk with Christ. Mayo will guide students through the four pillars of discipleship found in Acts 2:42: the apostles’ teaching, fellowship, the breaking of bread, and prayer. Not only is the retreat meant to rejuvenate young Christians, but it’s specifically for those who are serious and intentional about their faith. The aim is to disciple them in their daily walk with Christ, preparing them for storms or sunshine, the good days and the bad.Students can expect to leave with simple habits you can practice at home and with your church. Grow in Scripture knowledge and build genuine friendships with like-minded Christians.“We designed the DEVOTED retreat to be a response to the growing need for young Christians to find face-to-face community among their peers,” says the Mt. Gilead Programming Team. The retreat blends chapel sessions and guided small-group time with outdoor recreation across 175 acres of redwood-forested hills. Highlights include the Goliath swing, a zip line, a sunrise hike to Inspiration Point, the cozy Fireside Lounge, and the camp’s new cocoa bar, an experience in itself once you taste the cocoa.DEVOTED is one of many discipleship programs spearheaded by Mt. Gilead since 1963 , working with Northern California churches to foster and strengthen Christians in their faith through outdoor and year-round retreats. The cost is $198 per student. Space is limited. Registration is currently open at mtgilead.org. Church leaders bringing groups can contact the camp office at 707-823-4508 for coordination.EVENT LOCATION:Mt. Gilead Bible Camp and Conference Center13485 Green Valley Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Mt. Gilead Bible Camp & Conference Center - 2024 Highlights

