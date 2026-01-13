Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,708 in the last 365 days.

California State Bar Surveys Attorneys—and Its Own Leaders—About Future Bar Exams

(Subscription required) Those who received surveys this month include members of the bar’s Board of Trustees and Committee of Bar Examiners. The two panels will ultimately vote publicly to recommend to the California Supreme Court whether the state should push ahead with plans to develop its own test, to administer the National Conference of Bar Examiners’ assessment or to adopt some hybrid exam format.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California State Bar Surveys Attorneys—and Its Own Leaders—About Future Bar Exams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.