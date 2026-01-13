California State Bar Surveys Attorneys—and Its Own Leaders—About Future Bar Exams

(Subscription required) Those who received surveys this month include members of the bar’s Board of Trustees and Committee of Bar Examiners. The two panels will ultimately vote publicly to recommend to the California Supreme Court whether the state should push ahead with plans to develop its own test, to administer the National Conference of Bar Examiners’ assessment or to adopt some hybrid exam format.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.