S.F. court crisis: Public Defender’s Office must take on new felony cases, judge says

A San Francisco Superior Court Judge said he planned to order the Public Defender’s Office to no longer turn down felony cases, a move that was intended to ease a crisis that has left some indigent defendants without an attorney.

