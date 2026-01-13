Judge orders foster-care abuse cases back on trial track amid LA County settlement delays

(Subscription required) With Los Angeles County's massive juvenile sexual abuse settlement still being allocated, a judge has ordered dozens of private foster-care abuse lawsuits to move toward trial, warning that global settlement delays will not suspend statutory deadlines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.