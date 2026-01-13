Indemn Announces Strategic Sale of EventGuard Division to Jewelers Mutual® Group

Indemn demonstrated how AI can partner with insurance agents to provide customers with better service.

EventGuard showed what’s possible when AI is applied thoughtfully—to help customers get covered faster and help insurance organizations operate more effectively.” — Kyle Geoghan, CEO, Indemn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indemn, a leading provider of Agentic AI outcomes for the insurance industry, today announced the sale of its EventGuard division to Jewelers Mutual Group.Validating the AI-First ModelEventGuard was built as an AI-enabled insurance program designed to help customers secure coverage quickly and confidently at key life moments, while enabling insurance organizations to grow and deliver better customer experiences. The transaction reflects the success of that approach and the strength of the relationship between Indemn and Jewelers Mutual Group.The sale reinforces Indemn’s model for applying AI agents to real insurance workflows—using AI to drive revenue, improve conversion, and deliver faster service, while keeping humans in the loop for judgment, oversight, and continuous improvement. AI agents handle repetitive conversations and transactions, allowing insurance professionals to focus on higher-value work and creating a feedback loop that improves performance over time.Strategic Collaboration and Industry Impact“We’re excited to build our relationship with Jewelers Mutual Group and grow what we’ve created” said Kyle Geoghan, Founder and CEO of Indemn. “EventGuard showed what’s possible when AI is applied thoughtfully—to help customers get covered faster and help insurance organizations operate more effectively.”This collaboration highlights Indemn's strategy to build collaborative, long-term relationships based on transparency. Under the new ownership, JM Insurance Agency Partners – a member company of Jewelers Mutual Group – will operate the EventGuard program through Markel Insurance Group Inc., continuing to harness the Generative AI foundations laid by Indemn to expand Insurtech solutions.Delivering Outcomes through TechnologyThe sale of EventGuard serves as a powerful case study that demonstrates Indemn’s AI platform can build products that not only reduce operational costs but also generate top-line revenue and create high-value assets.By leveraging AI to alleviate human workers from repetitive tasks, Indemn successfully grew EventGuard to serve venues in the event and wedding space. This sale serves as ultimate social proof, establishing Indemn’s technology as a proven driver of business growth and innovation within the insurance sector.As part of the ongoing relationship, Indemn and Jewelers Mutual Group plan to work together to connect wedding insurance with insurance for engagement rings —supporting customers at a pivotal life moment. These efforts will focus on improving education, engagement, and resilience through AI-powered experiences that help customers better understand and access coverage.“Welcoming EventGuard into JM Insurance Agency Partners reinforces our commitment to lead through innovation,” said Mike Alexander, President at Jewelers Mutual Group. “We look forward to the opportunities ahead to serve more customers with intuitive tools and tailored programs that protect both their valuables and the moments that give them meaning.”About IndemnIndemn empowers insurance organizations to provide customers with an AI-powered experience that can answer questions, generate customizable quotes, and execute service requests instantly. As a modern, tech-forward partner, Indemn works with partners to help insurance businesses run more profitably by delivering superior customer experiences. Through its low/no-code Agentic AI Outcomes and rapid time-to-value deployment, Indemn enables insurance professionals to focus on high-ROI activities like relationship building and complex underwriting. To learn more, visit www.indemn.ai

