Toronto Trade Show 2026 Set for May 15–22 in Markham, Organizers Announce

Second edition of the Canada–China trade exhibition will feature 100+ exhibitors, 10 themed zones, and over 10,000 expected visits.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizers of Toronto Trade Show 2026 announced Thursday that the second edition of the Canada–China–focused trade exhibition will be held from May 15 to May 22, 2026, with the main program hosted at a Hilton hotel in Markham, Ontario. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Canada-China Enterprise Overseas Service Centre (CCEOSC), which drew nearly 200 participants, including representatives from federal, provincial, and municipal governments, business associations, exhibitors, and mainstream media organizations.The Toronto Trade Show is one of the Greater Toronto Area’s major comprehensive trade exhibitions dedicated to promoting goods trade, investment, and business cooperation between Canada and China. Building on the success of the inaugural Toronto Trade Show held in August 2025, organizers said the 2026 edition will be comprehensively upgraded in scale, professional depth, and international reach, reflecting growing interest from enterprises on both sides of the Pacific.According to organizers, Toronto Trade Show 2026 will feature a full week of exhibitions, industry forums, business networking receptions, project matchmaking sessions, and company visits. The event is designed to serve both retail consumers and wholesale or professional buyers, while providing one-stop professional support services for Canadian and Chinese companies seeking to explore cross-border trade, investment, and market expansion opportunities.Lena Xu, Director of CCEOSC, said at the press conference that the number of exhibition booths for 2026 will increase slightly compared with the previous year, and that booth pre-sales have already surpassed the halfway mark, indicating strong early demand from exhibitors. Xu added that the Toronto Trade Show is positioned as a long-term platform for Canada–China commercial cooperation and that the organizing team is committed to maintaining stable, high-quality development of the exhibition.The exhibition is planned to include 10 themed zones and more than 30 sector categories, covering a wide range of industries including logistics and warehousing, e-commerce, home and appliances, food and beverage, finance and investment, real estate and construction, fashion and lifestyle, nutrition and wellness, artificial intelligence and advanced technology, and culture and education. Organizers said the diversity of sectors reflects the complementary nature of the Canadian and Chinese economies and the growing demand for diversified international trade channels.Toronto Trade Show 2026 is expected to attract participation from more than 100 enterprises and institutions from both Canada and China, with more than half of the exhibitors and displayed products originating from China. The exhibition is expected to feature both internationally recognized brands and innovative emerging companies, offering buyers access to thousands of products across consumer goods, industrial products, technology, and services.Organizers projected that the event would generate more than 10,000 visits, with audiences expected from across Canada and, through broader market connections and international promotion, from the United States and South America as well. The show’s positioning in the Greater Toronto Area, one of North America’s most diverse and economically active regions, is expected to further enhance its appeal to international businesses seeking market entry and distribution opportunities.A wide range of government officials, business leaders, and representatives from trade organizations attended the press conference. Key guests included Lena Xu, Director of CCEOSC; Zhifeng Sun, Chief Advisor of CCEOSC; Liu Linlin, Commercial Counsellor of the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto; former federal Member of Parliament Paul Chiang; Markham Deputy Mayor Michael Chan; York Region Councillor Alan Ho; Markham City Councillors Amanda Yeung Collucci and Ritch Lau; Jiang Sheng, Commercial Consul; Chris Collucci, President and CEO of the Markham Board of Trade; Errol Da-Ré, former chair of the Richmond Hill Board of Trade; and Emily Law, representing Toronto City Councillor Jamaal Myers.Also in attendance were CCEOSC Deputy Director Harry Wang, CCEOSC Deputy Director Dr. Bin Tang, CCEOSC Secretary-General Tinna Xu, Marc Kealey, President of K&A Consulting and a former adviser to multiple Canadian prime ministers, former Canadian commercial counsellor to China Arnie Rusinek, Louis Claude Hermann Mefire, also known as Wang Dawei and introduced as an African international trade ambassador, Frank, President of Metamorphtree Inc., and Alex Mubarak, President of Gmsy Canada, along with many other business and institutional representatives.In his remarks, Commercial Counsellor Liu Linlin spoke positively about the role the Toronto Trade Show aims to play in promoting Canada–China economic and trade exchange. He said the name “Toronto Trade Show” reflects the organizer’s long-term commitment to advancing steady and sustainable development in bilateral trade and cooperation. Liu noted that the inaugural event laid an important foundation for the 2026 edition and extended best wishes for the second show to achieve even greater success.Liu also cited the complementarity of the Canadian and Chinese economies and Canada’s interest in diversifying international markets as key factors supporting closer cooperation between the two countries’ business communities. He further referenced an expected visit to China by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which he said could provide additional momentum for deeper and more frequent business engagement between Canadian and Chinese enterprises.Marc Kealey said he has traveled to China many times and has long followed the evolution of Canada–China economic and trade relations. He suggested that, with Prime Minister Mark Carney expected to visit China, bilateral economic ties may recover and enter a new stage of development. Kealey said he views the inaugural Toronto Trade Show as meaningful and expressed confidence in the prospects of the second edition.Louis Claude Hermann Mefire said he has worked for many years to promote economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries and has built extensive experience and business resources across both regions. He said he is honored to join CCEOSC as a council member and hopes to leverage the Toronto Trade Show platform to support stronger trade and investment ties between Canadian and African enterprises.During the press conference, five cooperation agreements were signed in the presence of attending guests and officials. These included a cooperation agreement between CCEOSC and the Canada Northwest Chamber of Commerce, a cooperation agreement between CCEOSC and Jiayou International, a cooperation agreement between CCEOSC and the Canada-China Alumni Business Alliance, a procurement cooperation agreement between Gmsy Canada Ltd. and Lexiang Foods, and a media cooperation agreement between CCEOSC and the Canada Gonggong News Agency.The event also included a council certificate presentation, with CCEOSC announcing five new council members: Louis Claude Hermann Mefire (Wang Dawei), Zhang Xin, Helen Li, Alice Ding, and Roger, President of CHEELO GRAPHICS INC. Organizers said the council will support the strategic development of the Toronto Trade Show and broader Canada–China business cooperation initiatives.Toronto Trade Show 2026 will be hosted by the Canada-China Enterprise Overseas Service Centre and co-hosted by One Village One Product (Hong Kong) Technology Development Co., Ltd. The event is being developed with the support of a wide range of partner organizations in Canada and China, including chambers of commerce, industry associations, and trade bodies representing manufacturing, logistics, finance, food, technology, construction, and consumer sectors.Organizers said the exhibition will receive broad media coverage, including by Chinese national media organizations based in Canada, mainstream English-language media, and local Chinese-language media. In addition, coordinated digital distribution is planned across major platforms, including Xiaohongshu (RED), Tencent Video, Google, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, to enhance international visibility and communication effectiveness. Exhibitor registration (link attached) for Toronto Trade Show 2026 is currently open through the official online registration system, and visitor registration (link attached) is also available online. Organizers encourage interested companies and visitors to register early to secure booth placements and attendance.The Canada-China Enterprise Overseas Service Centre is a federally registered, non-political, non-religious, non-profit organization in Canada. Since its establishment, CCEOSC has focused on promoting trade and cooperation between private-sector businesses in Canada and China. The organization assists Canadian products entering the Chinese market and supports Chinese companies establishing operations, investing, and conducting trade in Canada. CCEOSC also provides professional services related to transportation, warehousing, customs clearance, and visa processing for participating enterprises.For media inquiries and further information, Harry Wang, Deputy Director of CCEOSC, can be reached at 647-878-9388, and Tinna Xu, Secretary-General, can be reached at 647-835-8159.

