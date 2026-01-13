Active Firefighter and EMT Marcus Brown Leads North Metro Atlanta Restoration Company

PuroClean General Manager balances dual emergency response roles serving Suwanee, Buford, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Roswell, Canton, and Woodstock

Whether I'm responding to a medical emergency or a family dealing with water damage, the mission is the same: help people recover from the worst day of their life.” — Marcus Brown, General Manager, PuroClean of North Metro Atlanta

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcus Brown serves North Metro Atlanta in two critical emergency response roles: as an active duty firefighter and emergency medical technician, and as General Manager of PuroClean of North Metro Atlanta , a full-service property restoration company. His unique dual commitment to community safety recently earned him a feature appearance on CBS Atlanta, where he advised metro area schools and assisted-living facilities on infectious disease prevention protocols.The December 2025 CBS Atlanta segment focused on flu prevention strategies as Georgia health officials projected rising cases following the holiday break. Brown discussed his company's work cleaning and sanitizing schools and nursing homes throughout metro Atlanta, emphasizing the importance of targeting high-touch surfaces such as door handles, refrigerator handles, and other commonly touched areas where viruses like influenza are most likely to spread."Focusing on what to clean and how often it is cleaned can make a tangible difference in reducing flu transmission risk," Brown explained during the segment.This expertise extends directly to PuroClean's property restoration work. "Whether I'm responding to a medical emergency, a structure fire, or a family dealing with water damage in their home, the mission is the same: help people recover from the worst day of their life," said Brown. "The training and protocols I use as a first responder directly inform how we approach every property restoration job. We treat every call like an emergency because to that homeowner or business owner, it is one."PuroClean of North Metro Atlanta provides comprehensive property restoration services including water damage remediation fire and smoke damage restoration , mold removal and remediation, biohazard cleanup, and full reconstruction services. The company's RapidDefense Program delivers commercial-grade sanitization for schools, offices, healthcare facilities, and other public spaces, providing up to three months of protection against pathogens including influenza, norovirus, and other infectious diseases.Brown's first responder background provides a critical advantage in property emergencies. His Georgia Department of Human Resources EMT certification and IICRC credentials in Water Damage Restoration ensure that PuroClean's response protocols meet the same rigorous standards applied in medical and fire emergencies. The company maintains 24/7 availability with rapid response times across its entire service area.The PuroClean North Metro Atlanta team includes Director of Operations Dennis Kitchen, who brings more than 17 years of construction experience along with IICRC certifications in water restoration, mold remediation, and trauma/crime scene cleanup. This combined expertise enables the company to handle projects from initial emergency response through complete reconstruction—eliminating the need for multiple contractors and accelerating the restoration timeline.PuroClean of North Metro Atlanta serves residential and commercial properties throughout Forsyth, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Cherokee counties, including Suwanee, Buford, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Roswell, Canton, and Woodstock. The company responds to emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."Service to all, second to none—that's not just a motto, it's how I approach both of my roles," Brown added. "When families in our community face an emergency, they deserve the same level of professionalism and urgency whether it's a medical crisis or a flooded basement. That's what we deliver."For more information or emergency service, contact PuroClean of North Metro Atlanta at (770) 720-2320.

