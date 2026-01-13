Phifer & Company Introduces Advisory Service for Structuring Marketing, Communications, PR, and Brand Teams

Phifer & Company expands services with expert guidance for companies building modern Marketing, Communications, PR, Brand, and Content leadership teams.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phifer & Company, a national executive search firm specializing in Marketing, Communications, Branding, PR, and Creative leadership roles, announced a new advisory service designed to help companies accurately define, scope, and structure modern marketing and communications positions. As organizations struggle to keep pace with evolving expectations around brand reputation, content ecosystems, and digital strategy, many leaders are seeking expert guidance on how to build high‑performing teams.The new advisory offering supports CMOs, CCOs, CEOs, agency leaders, and HR executives in clarifying role responsibilities, identifying required competencies, and aligning job architecture with current market realities. This includes advisory support for roles such as Chief Marketing Officer, VP of Communications, Director of Brand Strategy, Head of PR, Creative Director, and senior Content leadership positions.“Marketing and Communications roles have changed more in the last three years than in the previous decade,” said Brian Phifer , Founder of Phifer & Company. “Companies are asking: What does a modern CMO look like? What should a Communications leader own? How do we structure Brand, Content, and PR so they actually work together? Our advisory service helps leaders answer those questions before they hire.”Phifer & Company’s specialization in Marketing & Communications executive search gives the firm unique insight into emerging skill sets, organizational design trends, and the competencies that drive measurable impact. This expertise allows the firm to guide companies in defining roles that are realistic, competitive, and aligned with business goals.As demand for Marketing and Communications executives continues to rise, companies are increasingly seeking clarity on how to structure teams for growth, reputation management, and integrated brand strategy. Phifer & Company’s advisory offering provides a strategic foundation that ensures hiring success and long‑term performance.Companies seeking support in defining or hiring Marketing, Communications, Branding, PR, or Creative leadership roles can learn more at www.phifercompany.com

