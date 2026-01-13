Job Announcement: Judicial Term Law Clerk to US Bankruptcy Judge Shon Hastings

POSITION TITLE: Judicial Law Clerk (Term)

LOCATION: Fargo, ND

TYPE OF APPOINTMENT: Full-time, One-Year Appointment (August 2027-August 2028)

CLASSIFICATION LEVEL: $74,678-$106,427 (current JSP 11/1-13/1)

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: 26-01

CLOSING DATE: Open until filled, but no later than May 31, 2026

POSITION OVERVIEW: This position is for a Term Law Clerk to the Honorable Shon Hastings, United States Chief Bankruptcy Judge for the District of North Dakota. The successful candidate will serve as a law clerk supporting the work of Judge Hastings and the court. The position is for a one-year term starting August 2027, with the possibility of extension.

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES: Duties include performing extensive legal research and preparing legal documents such as draft orders, memoranda and opinions; assisting with case management responsibilities including preparation for pretrial conferences, status conferences and general docket management tasks; attending court hearings and trials; and performing miscellaneous administrative duties and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: The successful candidate must be a law school graduate (or be certified as having completed all law school studies and requirements and merely awaiting conferment of degree) and be in the top half of the candidate’s class. The successful applicant must be a United States citizen. The successful candidate will exhibit, at all times and to all persons, a courteous, professional and cooperative attitude and a self-imposed standard of integrity and excellence. The following experiences are preferred but not required:

• Law review;

• High-level honors for academic excellence in law school, such as election to the Order ofthe Coif;

• Moot court or trial advocacy team; and

• Judicial clerkship/externship

BENEFITS:

The pay level will be based on the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position falls within the Judicial Branch of the U.S. Government and includes most federal benefits. Term Law Clerks are not eligible to participate in the Federal Employee Retirement System or the Thrift Savings Plan.

Employees are not classified under Civil Service but are entitled to similar benefits as other Federal employees. These benefits include:

• 11 paid holidays

• Subsidized medical coverage with pre-tax employee premiums

• Group life insurance and long-term care options

• Flexible Benefits Program (pre-tax flexible spending for health care, dependents)

• Optional Federal Employees Group Life Insurance (FEGLI)

HOW TO APPLY:

Persons interested in this position should submit the following application materials in PDF format to marybeth_hegstad@ndb.uscourts.gov:

• Cover letter

• Resume (including class rank and three references)

• Law school transcript

• Writing sample

• Completed application for judicial branch employment, Form AO-78 (available at Application for Judicial Branch Federal Employment | United States Courts(uscourts.gov))

Letters of recommendation are welcome but not required.

DISCLOSURES:

•Only qualified applicants will be considered for this position. Relocation expenses will not be reimbursed. Applicants selected for interviews must travel at their own expense.•The successful candidate for this position is subject to a full National Crime Information Center (NCIC) background records check, and a mandatory electronic direct deposit of salary payment. All court employees are at-will employees, and therefore the appointee may be removed from this position at any time.•Travel may be required.•The court reserves the right to modify the conditions of this job announcement or to withdraw the job announcement without prior notice.•The United States Bankruptcy Court is an at-will employer. Employees must adhere to the Code of Conduct for United States Judges as applicable to judiciary employees and must agree to confidentiality and IT policies.

•The United States Bankruptcy Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer.