Video, Audio & Photos: Governor Hochul Delivers 2026 State of the State Address

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2026 State of the State address, outlining more than 200 initiatives to make life more affordable, keep New Yorkers safe, and expand opportunity. The Governor's proposal lays out a clear, actionable plan to meet the challenges families face today, while preparing New York for the road ahead. The Governor provides a path to universal child care, to lowering energy bills, protecting consumers, and confronting the rising costs that hit working families hardest. The plan continues to invest in public safety with strategies that work—including targeted enforcement, cutting-edge technology, and a mental health system that treats people with dignity while keeping communities secure.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: Photos of the event are available on the Governor’s Flickr page here.