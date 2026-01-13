Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,629 in the last 365 days.

Video, Audio & Photos: Governor Hochul Delivers 2026 State of the State Address

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2026 State of the State address, outlining more than 200 initiatives to make life more affordable, keep New Yorkers safe, and expand opportunity. The Governor's proposal lays out a clear, actionable plan to meet the challenges families face today, while preparing New York for the road ahead. The Governor provides a path to universal child care, to lowering energy bills, protecting consumers, and confronting the rising costs that hit working families hardest. The plan continues to invest in public safety with strategies that work—including targeted enforcement, cutting-edge technology, and a mental health system that treats people with dignity while keeping communities secure.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: Photos of the event are available on the Governor’s Flickr page here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Video, Audio & Photos: Governor Hochul Delivers 2026 State of the State Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.