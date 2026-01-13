Mobility City of Jacksonville Opens to Serve Northeast Florida

Locally owned Mobility City location provides expert mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales with fast turnaround and personalized care.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathan and Merlene Polete Open Mobility City of Jacksonville , Bringing Fast, Reliable Mobility Services to Northeast FloridaLocally owned business offers expert repairs, rentals, and salesNathan and Merlene Polete are proud to announce that Mobility City of Jacksonville is now open and serving customers throughout Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. The locally owned business provides professional mobility equipment repairs , rentals, and sales, with a focus on fast turnaround and personalized customer care.Mobility City of Jacksonville offers expert repair services for wheelchairs, scooters, power chairs, hospital beds, patient lifts, and other essential mobility equipment. The location also provides short- and long-term rentals, retail sales, and white-glove delivery and installation services. Customers can visit the welcoming showroom for hands-on guidance or request convenient in-home service."We saw an opportunity to bring Jacksonville a dependable, local resource for people who rely on mobility equipment every single day," said Nathan Polete, co-owner of Mobility City of Jacksonville. "We're focused on delivering fast, reliable service and making sure our customers get the support they need when they need it."Merlene Polete, co-owner, added, "For so many people, mobility equipment isn't a convenience—it's essential to independence and dignity. We're committed to treating every customer with care, respect, and urgency, and making sure they have the support they deserve."As part of the national Mobility City franchise network, Mobility City of Jacksonville operates with proven systems, trained technicians, and consistent service standards. Mobility City is the largest mobility service franchise in the United States, known for its focus on expert repairs, customer education, and reliable service. Additionally, Mobility City holds a Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, enabling select locations to work with VA medical centers nationwide when contracted locally.Mobility City of Jacksonville is located at 6000 Lake Gray Blvd, Ste A01, Jacksonville, FL 32244, and is now serving customers throughout Northeast Florida with both in-store support and in-home service.About Mobility CityMobility City is a national franchise specializing in mobility equipment repairs, rentals, and sales. With locations across the United States, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for seniors, veterans, and individuals with mobility challenges through expert service and locally owned care. Learn more at https://mobilitycity.com/ Media Contact:Nathan PoleteMobility City of JacksonvillePhone: 904-559-1191 | Direct: 904-776-1574Email: nate.polete@mobilitycity.comAddress: 6000 Lake Gray Blvd, Ste A01, Jacksonville, FL 32244

