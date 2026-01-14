MESA Specialty Gases Announces Ultra-Stable 1 PPM Nitrogen Dioxide Calibration Gas Standard in a Balance of AIR

This achievement is the result of more than two years of focused development, driven by the expertise of our production and chemistry teams with extensive experience in the specialty gas industry.” — Mark Tyssee, CEO

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MESA International Technologies, Inc. (“MESA”), a global leader in specialty and calibration gas standards, today announced the release of its Ultra-Stable Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂) analytical calibration gas standards, produced at concentrations as low as 1 part per million (PPM) in a balance of AIR.This landmark achievement is the result of a two-year development effort focused on one of the more technically challenging objectives in the specialty gas industry: delivering reliable, low-level concentrations down to 1ppm of NO₂ in a balance of Air, with an analytical accuracy of ±2% . Chemical reactivity, adsorption and reaction with the internal surface of the cylinder walls have long prevented the ability to achieve stable NO₂ standards at these low concentrations, particularly in a balance of Air.Ultra-Stable 1ppm NO₂ Calibration Gas Standard in AIRThrough proprietary methods to stabilize NO₂, MESA now produces and offers low-level concentrations down to 1ppm in a balance of Air. This is a capability that has long been considered unattainable within the industry, particularly for applications requiring high accuracy. “Historically, reliable NO₂ standards at 1 PPM in Air were extremely difficult to achieve with a high-level of accuracy and stability.” said Mark Tyssee, CEO of MESA. “This achievement is the result of more than two years of focused development, driven by the expertise of our production and chemistry teams, which includes two PhDs with extensive experience in the specialty gas industry.”MESA looks forward to working with its Industry Partners with this newly available technology, supporting their current needs while contributing to future environmental & technological advancements.WHO can BenefitThe Ultra-Stable 1ppm NO₂ standard will benefit a wide range of industries and analytical applications, including but not limited to:• Environmental and ambient air monitoring• Industrial hygiene and workplace safety• Emissions testing, combustion research, and energy systems• Automotive, transportation, and aerospace testing• Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing• Chemical and petrochemical processing• Instrument manufacturing, verification, and calibration services• Optical, laser-based, and sensor technologies, including absorption spectroscopy• Academic, government, and atmospheric research laboratories• Indoor air quality and building science• Design, development, and engineering of analytical equipmentMESA’s NO₂ standards can have a balance gas of Air or Nitrogen and can be used directly with the following analyzers across environmental, industrial, and research applications:• Chemiluminescence analyzers• Optical and laser-based detection systems• Electrochemical sensors• Infrared / FTIR analyzersLooking AheadBuilding on this advancement, MESA is actively developing sub-PPM and parts-per-billion (ppb) NO₂ standards with high accuracy to meet the growing demand for increasingly sensitive analytical measurements. These efforts address application areas across regulatory, industrial, and research markets where reliable ultra-low-level NO₂ standards have historically been unavailable.These developments further strengthen MESA’s portfolio of specialty gas standards, supplied to customers in more than 90 countries worldwide.MESA Specialty Gas and Equipment, a division of MESA International Technologies, Inc. (established in January 1993), is a manufacturer and global supplier of highly accurate specialty gas and calibration gas standards used in a wide variety of instrument applications in the laboratory, energy, petrochemical and refinery industries. MESA is strategically located in Southern California near major shipping ports to minimize shipping costs and transit time to both domestic and international customers. Additional products include instrument grade support gases, calibration gas in small disposable cylinders and gas handling equipment. The official MESA Specialty Gas & Equipment website can be viewed at www.mesagas.com and the specialty gas division can be reached toll free at (866) 470-6372 or 714-434-7102 or by email at info@mesagas.com.

