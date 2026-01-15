SHG Introduces CompliAI, an Enterprise AI Governance Platform Purpose-Built for the EU AI Act

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sky High Growth Inc. (SHG) today announced the launch of CompliAI , an enterprise AI governance and compliance platform designed to support Providers and Deployers of AI applications operating in the EU with fulfilling obligations under the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act ( EU AI Act ). Purpose-built to align with the regulation’s risk-based framework, CompliAI enables organizations to operationalize AI Act governance requirements as key obligations become applicable in 2026, including current August 2026 applicability timelines for high-risk AI systems.CompliAI enables organizations to translate the EU AI Act obligations into structured, auditable workflows across the AI lifecycle, reducing uncertainty, manual effort, and compliance risk as implementation deadlines approach.The EU AI Act, established in 2024, introduces the world’s first comprehensive, risk-based regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. The regulation creates binding obligations related to risk management, data governance, technical documentation, human oversight, and post-market monitoring, with obligations applicable to high-risk AI systems expected to apply from August 2026. As organizations prepare for implementation, many continue to face challenges translating complex legal requirements into scalable, operational compliance programs.CompliAI is designed to close that gap by converting regulatory obligations into technical workflows that can be deployed consistently across teams and business units. The platform includes automated risk classification, Annex IV documentation generation, conformity assessment documentation workflows, and post-market monitoring tools.CompliAI also incorporates enterprise-grade security controls, including encryption, role-based access management, and comprehensive audit logging.“The EU AI Act changes the economics and accountability of deploying AI in Europe,” said Frank Muzzi, Chief Revenue Officer at Sky High Growth. “Understanding the regulation is no longer enough—organizations need systems that operationalize compliance across the AI lifecycle. CompliAI was built to translate legal obligations into practical, scalable governance workflows.”CompliAI enables organizations to:- Classify AI systems in line with EU AI Act risk categories- Generate and maintain Annex IV technical documentation- Support conformity assessment documentation and workflow requirements- Establish audit-ready evidence, governance controls, and post-market monitoring processesOrganizations can begin onboarding to CompliAI within 5 business days, enabling teams to establish an initial AI system inventory, risk classification baseline, and centralized documentation workspace early in their compliance journey—reducing both preparation time and long-term compliance costs. The AI Act is obligatory for all North America companies with entities, subsidiaries and customers in EU .For more information, visit www.eucompliai.com About CompliAI:CompliAI is an enterprise AI governance and compliance SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform purpose-built to support organizations in meeting obligations under the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act. The platform enables risk classification, technical documentation, conformity assessment support, and post-market monitoring through structured, audit-ready workflows designed for enterprise AI environments. https//eucompliai.comAbout Sky High Growth Inc.:Sky High Growth Inc. (SHG) builds technology platforms that help organizations navigate complex regulatory, governance, and operational challenges in emerging technology markets. For more information on SHG visit: https://www.skyhighgrowth.com Media Contact:sales@skyhighgrowth.com

