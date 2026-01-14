NAACP Image Award-Nominated and Anthem Award-Winning Production Company ComebackTV Presents Heads to Park City

ComebackTV Presents Erica and Meagan Logo

Denver-based company positions itself as a Colorado boots-on-the-ground partner as Sundance prepares for its move to Boulder in 2027

As the industry looks toward Boulder in 2027, it’s important to have trusted local partners who understand both the landscape and the community. ComebackTV Presents plans to be part of that future.” — Erica Cobb, Founder and CEO of ComebackTV Presents.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComebackTV Presents, the Denver-based production company founded by twice NAACP Image Award nominated media executive Erica Cobb, will be on the ground in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival period this year, meeting with industry leaders, creatives, and partners as the festival prepares for its move to Boulder in 2027.While not participating in the festival in an official capacity, ComebackTV Presents will be in Park City to deepen relationships and establish itself as a trusted Colorado-based resource for studios, brands, and creators planning future activations, productions, and partnerships in and around Boulder. Founded by Cobb, and powered by a team of national TV and newsroom veterans, ComebackTV Presents serves companies and creators with high-impact digital content, compelling live events and production. ComebackTV Presents has produced live ticketed events in Denver featuring national personalities like Karamo, Claudia Jordan, and Dustin Ross. Its digital production slate also includes content featuring national names such as Colton-Brown Underwood and Abby Phillip.ComebackTV Presents has partnered with Denver-based venues such as the Clayton Hotel & Membership Club, Varone Market Venue, Dude IDK Studios, and various Colorado-based vendors such as: Angel Aesthetics, Cherries Cheesecakes, Garbarini Clothing Boutique and more. ComebackTV Presents’ production “Accidentally Informed with Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb” is currently nominated for Outstanding Podcast - News & Information at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards. ComebackTV Presents is a silver Anthem Award winner and has been featured by Forbes, Access Hollywood, The Breakfast Club, The Associated Press and more.ComebackTV Presents is uniquely positioned to serve as a boots-on-the-ground partner for industry leaders seeking local insight, community connections, and production support ahead of the festival’s historic transition.“Colorado is entering a new chapter as a cultural and creative hub,” said Erica Cobb, Founder and CEO of ComebackTV Presents. “As the industry looks toward Boulder in 2027, it’s important to have trusted local partners who understand both the landscape and the community. ComebackTV Presents plans to be part of that future.”While in Park City, ComebackTV Presents will be holding private meetings with industry executives, creatives, and potential partners interested in learning more about Colorado-based opportunities and long-term engagement in the region.Erica Cobb, best known as a co-host on Daily Blast Live, is a 25-year media veteran spanning national TV and major market radio. Cobb previously sat on the Board of META’s Black Creator Program, “We the Culture”. Cobb is a Fall 2024 cohort graduate of Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women: Black in Business program with curriculum partner NYU. Meagan Rosales is serving as ComebackTV Presents’ Executive Producer and Content Strategist. Rosales brings more than 20 years of experience from top networks like HGTV, Travel Channel, The Cooking Channel, and The Food Network.

