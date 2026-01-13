BTR: For Mid-Market Executives, High Availability Moves from IT Safeguard to AI-Era Business Imperative

Margaret Hoagland, SIOS David Bermingham, SIOS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence accelerates decision-making, automation, and customer interaction across industries, it is quietly transforming expectations for uptime. Systems that once tolerated scheduled outages or delayed recovery now operate in an always-on environment where minutes of downtime can cascade into lost revenue, operational disruption, and reputational damage.

So say Margaret Hoagland, vice president of global sales and marketing at SIOS, and David Bermingham, the company’s technical evangelist, in a recent BizTechReports executive vidcast interview focused on business resilience in an AI-driven economy.

For mid-market executives, this shift is elevating high availability from a technical safeguard into a core business requirement, one that increasingly sits alongside financial controls, cybersecurity, and risk governance as a board-level concern.

“Tolerance for downtime has effectively disappeared,” Hoagland said. “AI-driven workflows only intensify the pressure. When systems stop, business stops.”

That shift is not theoretical, and it is increasingly borne out in hard economic terms.

Downtime costs are rising and compounding

Industry research underscores the growing financial exposure associated with system unavailability. Gartner has long benchmarked the cost of IT downtime at roughly $5,600 per minute, or more than $300,000 per hour, figures derived from cross-industry analysis that scale with operational dependency rather than company size. For mid-market organizations running customer-facing, data-intensive, or regulated workloads, even partial outages can quickly become material business events.

In AI-enabled environments, those costs compound quickly. Automated processes depend on continuous data access. Analytics pipelines feed operational and financial decisions in near real time. When systems stall, downstream processes often stall with them, amplifying the impact well beyond the initial outage.

For mid-market organizations operating with tighter margins and leaner staffing models, even brief disruptions can become material business events. Lost productivity, delayed transactions, missed service-level commitments, and reputational damage can accumulate faster than executives expect, reframing downtime as an enterprise risk rather than an IT inconvenience.

According to Hoagland, those costs are prompting executives to take a closer look at whether their existing infrastructure assumptions, particularly around cloud resilience, still hold up under AI-driven workloads. This is especially true as organizations wrap their heads around the AI implications for cloud computing at the application (SaaS), platform (PaaS) and infrastructure ( IaaS) levels.

Cloud resilience assumptions are being tested

Public cloud platforms have long been marketed as inherently resilient, but recent analyst forecasts suggest that assumption deserves closer scrutiny. Forrester, in its Predictions 2026 outlook, has warned that hyperscalers’ efforts to modernize infrastructure for AI workloads are likely to introduce new instability, including the risk of major, multi-day outages tied to architectural complexity and competing infrastructure priorities.

Gartner has similarly emphasized that outages are an expected reality of modern IT environments, cautioning enterprises not to confuse provider-level availability guarantees with end-to-end business resilience. Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, analysts note, can reduce dependency on any single platform, but only when paired with disciplined continuity planning and application-aware failover.

“Outages are going to happen,” Bermingham said. “The bigger issue is whether your systems are designed to stay available through change, whether that change comes from an update, a configuration shift, or a failure in one part of the environment.”

For mid-market leaders, the takeaway is strategic rather than technical because resilience cannot be outsourced entirely to cloud providers. It must be designed into the organization’s operating model.

As a result, resilience planning is moving beyond where workloads run to how systems behave during constant change.

From recovery after failure to surviving constant change

Traditional business continuity and disaster recovery strategies were built around restoration after failure. Systems went down, backups were restored, and operations resumed, often hours later. In an AI-driven environment, that model is increasingly insufficient.

Modern high-availability clustering allows organizations to apply security patches, operating system updates, and configuration changes without taking applications offline. Updates can be staged on secondary systems, validated under live conditions, and then rolled into production with minimal disruption. This approach reduces tension between security teams pushing for rapid patching and operations teams focused on stability, while shrinking the window of risk exposure. That challenge is magnified by the increasingly fragmented nature of modern IT environments.

“In short, high availability is really about surviving change safely,” noted Bermingham.

Adding insult to injury, infrastructure sprawl across mid-market organizations has become the norm rather than the exception. These companies increasingly operate across combinations of on-premises systems, private clouds, public cloud regions, and multiple availability zones. AI workloads often traverse these environments, drawing data from one location and processing it in another.

This complexity heightens the importance of infrastructure-agnostic high availability that works consistently across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Rigid, platform-specific resilience tools can limit architectural flexibility at a time when adaptability is becoming a competitive advantage.

“Customers want choice,” Hoagland said. “They’re building environments that mix on-prem, cloud, and multi-cloud infrastructure, and they want high availability solutions that support those choices rather than constrain them.”

Faced with that complexity, mid-market organizations are reevaluating how much operational burden their resilience strategies can realistically impose.

Automation lowers the barrier for mid-market adoption

Historically, high availability was expensive and operationally demanding. It required specialized hardware, extensive scripting, and highly skilled engineers, often placing it beyond the reach of mid-sized firms.

Software-based clustering and application-aware automation are changing that equation. Modern recovery frameworks encode best practices for enterprise platforms such as SQL Server, Oracle, and SAP, automating startup order, service dependencies, storage alignment, and network reconfiguration. Tasks that once required deep institutional knowledge are increasingly standardized and repeatable.

“The goal is to eliminate guesswork,” Hoagland said. “When recovery is automated, even junior administrators can execute a failover correctly under pressure.”

Lowering operational friction, however, does not eliminate the need for a clear financial rationale.

High availability as cost avoidance, not insurance

For executives evaluating high availability investments, the economic conversation has evolved. While the technology may resemble insurance, something you hope never to need, the cost of not having it is increasingly quantifiable.

Downtime directly affects revenue, productivity, customer confidence, and brand credibility. In manufacturing, outages idle production lines and delay shipments. In finance, system unavailability disrupts close cycles and reporting obligations. In healthcare, outages can compromise care delivery. Even short interruptions can push customers toward competitors and erode trust.

“The economics go beyond license costs,” Hoagland said. “You have to look at total cost of ownership, operational risk, and reputational exposure. In many cases, minutes of downtime can outweigh the cost of high availability for years.”

Taken together, these pressures are reshaping how executives define responsibility for availability and resilience.

Resilience becomes an executive discipline

As AI-driven operations become standard, effective high availability depends on resilient data movement, application-aware recovery, automation, and continuous validation. Data must remain accessible across environments. Applications must recover in the correct sequence. Failover must be automated to reduce human error. Testing must be frequent and non-disruptive so organizations know, rather than assume, that systems will perform under pressure.

In that context, high availability is no longer a narrow technical safeguard but a reflection of how seriously an organization treats continuity in an always-on economy.

In an always-on economy shaped by AI, resilience is no longer defined by how quickly an organization can recover. It is defined by whether customers, partners, and employees ever notice a disruption at all.

For mid-market executives navigating digital transformation, high availability has moved beyond IT architecture. It has become a foundational requirement for sustaining trust, continuity, and competitiveness in an increasingly automated business environment.

Click here to read the Q&A based on this interview.

