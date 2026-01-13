Georgia SoftWorks, AccuSpeechMobile and Mobilis Bring Voice Automation to Zebra NALA SKO/CPS 2026.
GSW ConnectBot integrates with AccuSpeechMobile’s voice automation software as a complete, all-in-one solution for Android mobile users.
The emphasis this week will be integration with AccuSpeech Mobile’s voice automation software. AccuSpeech Mobile has been revolutionizing warehouse workflows with voice-directed automation that replaces manual keystrokes, scans, and tasks in Android mobile warehouse applications.
“This is a game changer for many warehouse operations. Giving voice commands leaves hands free and eliminates the need to press buttons on a scanner, which can be difficult when wearing gloves or in harsh environments,” said Stephen Lindsay. "During implementation of GSW ConnectBot and AccuSpeech Mobile at a global logistics operation, productivity was increased by a whopping 75%."
GSW ConnectBot is hugely popular because it doesn't require a subscription and offers a perpetual license model.
Georgia SoftWorks newest Latin American distributor Mobilis, will be at Zebra NALA SKO/CPS 2026 providing demonstrations and answering questions.
Learn more and get a live demonstration at the Zebra NALA SKO/CPS this week.
