Georgia SoftWorks, AccuSpeechMobile and Mobilis Bring Voice Automation to Zebra NALA SKO/CPS 2026.

GSW ConnectBot integrates with AccuSpeechMobile’s voice automation software as a complete, all-in-one solution for Android mobile users.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia SoftWorks will be showing their Android client, GSW ConnectBot , which includes Telnet, SSH, and Enterprise Browser, at the Zebra North America Latin America Sales Kick Off 2026 in Orlando, Florida, January 14, 15, and 16 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.The emphasis this week will be integration with AccuSpeech Mobile’s voice automation software. AccuSpeech Mobile has been revolutionizing warehouse workflows with voice-directed automation that replaces manual keystrokes, scans, and tasks in Android mobile warehouse applications.“This is a game changer for many warehouse operations. Giving voice commands leaves hands free and eliminates the need to press buttons on a scanner, which can be difficult when wearing gloves or in harsh environments,” said Stephen Lindsay. "During implementation of GSW ConnectBot and AccuSpeech Mobile at a global logistics operation, productivity was increased by a whopping 75%."GSW ConnectBot is hugely popular because it doesn't require a subscription and offers a perpetual license model.Georgia SoftWorks newest Latin American distributor Mobilis , will be at Zebra NALA SKO/CPS 2026 providing demonstrations and answering questions.Learn more and get a live demonstration at the Zebra NALA SKO/CPS this week.

