Silver Shark Pools Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

AUBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Shark Pools, a full-service swimming pool company specializing in renovation, plastering, tile repair, rubber surfacing, and pool inspections, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. The recognition highlights local businesses chosen by community members for excellence in service, quality, and reliability.Since opening, Silver Shark Pools has built a reputation for practical, detail-oriented solutions that keep pools safe, functional, and visually appealing. The company’s team handles projects of all sizes, from full-scale renovations to plastering and repairs. Their approach combines decades of experience in the pool industry with hands-on, customer-focused service.“Our goal has always been to make pools not only look great, but last for years,” said Edward Pena. “Every repair, renovation, and inspection is about protecting our customers’ investment and giving them peace of mind. Being recognized by the community with this award is incredibly rewarding.”The Best of Georgia Award reflects Silver Shark Pools’ ongoing focus on service, expertise, and community trust. Beyond maintaining high-quality work, the company prioritizes proactive maintenance and problem prevention, helping property owners avoid costly surprises. Looking ahead, Silver Shark Pools plans to continue expanding services, improving processes, and serving more communities across the region.Winning this award underscores the company’s dedication to excellence and its role as a trusted resource for pool owners throughout Georgia. With a focus on safety, quality, and client satisfaction, Silver Shark Pools is positioned to maintain its leadership in the local pool industry while continuing to earn the confidence of residents and neighbors.For more information click here

