ADZ K9s Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADZ K9s, a leader in dog training and behavioral solutions, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Award. For more than a decade, the company has helped dog owners across the state strengthen their relationships with their pets through obedience, off-leash control, behavioral programs, and advanced working dog solutions, earning a reputation for results that truly improve daily life for both dogs and their families.What sets ADZ K9s apart is its individualized, practical approach. Owner and Founder Doron Zohar and his team design programs that consider each dog’s breed, temperament, and energy level while integrating the owner’s lifestyle. From solving aggression and fear-based behaviors to training personal protection dogs and working dogs, every program balances skill-building, confidence, and positive reinforcement.That same commitment to thoughtful, functional training is shaping their next chapter, with the team developing one of the largest dog training facilities in North America, set across 31 acres with more than 300,000 square feet of training space and eight dedicated dog parks.“We don’t just train dogs, we train partnerships,” said Zohar. “When owners understand their dogs and dogs understand their owners, the results go beyond obedience. That’s the goal we aim for every day.”Receiving the Best of Georgia Award highlights ADZ K9s’ commitment to excellence and innovation in canine training. The recognition underscores the company’s ongoing work to create confident, capable dogs and more confident, capable owners.Looking ahead, ADZ K9s plans to expand its programs and continue introducing practical, results-driven training solutions to more families. This award reflects the company’s dedication to quality, individualized attention, and the lasting impact of well-trained dogs on the lives of their owners.For more information click here

