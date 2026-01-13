New Medical Campus Opens in Reno to Combat Regional Healthcare Shortages and Preventable Medical Errors

Experiential Education with Best Practice Medicine

RENO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Northern Nevada grapples with a growing shortage of first responders and a national increase in preventable medical errors, Best Practice Medicine (BPM) has officially opened its newest medical education campus in Reno. Located at 5440 Louie Lane, the facility introduces AI-driven, high-fidelity medical simulation to the region—a technology often described as a "flight simulator for clinicians."According to recent data, preventable medical errors remain the third leading cause of death in the United States. Furthermore, recent 2025 health safety reports highlight that Nevada is among the states struggling to maintain top-tier hospital safety ratings. BPM’s mission is to change those statistics by equipping local clinicians with the tools to master high-stakes scenarios before they ever reach a patient.“Our experiential education team has served organizations in and around the Washoe Valley for several years, but we chose to invest in a permanent Reno campus to address the urgent demand for high-quality clinical education,” said Ben King, Founder of Best Practice Medicine. “Better resources and well-trained clinical educators are the only way to solve the preventable medical error crisis. We are doing something about it here in Reno.”The Reno campus provides a critical pipeline for the local workforce, offering:- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Courses: Rapidly training the next generation of Northern Nevada first responders.- High-Fidelity Simulation: Utilizing AI to mimic real-life emergencies, identify risks, and enhance team performance in a zero-risk environment.- Accredited Certifications: ACLS, PALS, PHTLS, HALO, FP-C, and other essential programs in critical supply.“Our Reno staff are career clinicians who have lived and worked in this community for years,” shared John Thomson, Dean of Experiential Education. “We aren't just teaching a course; we are building a more resilient healthcare system for our neighbors.”About Best Practice Medicine: Established in 2015, BPM has reached more than 40,000 learners in the last decade. Their mission is to positively affect the care of 40 million patients over the next ten years through accredited, mobile, and campus-based high-fidelity simulation.

