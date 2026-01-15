Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Wellness Treat Three Days of Bliss

Ladies Love to Stay at The Sweetest Hotels Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Luxury Gift Card You Deserve www.TheSweetestHotels.com Made Just for You! Ladies Love Luxury Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Luxury Gift Card You Deserve www.LuxuryforLadies.com Paris to LA! Ladies Love to Experience The Sweetest Wellness Retreats Participate in Recruiting for Good www.TheSweetestWellnessTreat.com 3 Days of Bliss!

Love to escape from LA and celebrate your wellbeing? Our Luxury Treat 3 Days of Bliss is Made Just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good is launching luxury travel reward ' 3 Days of Bliss ;' rewarding ladies meaningful trips to share and gift the sweetest wellness retreats According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to celebrate an anniversary, birthday, promotion at work, Valentine's Day, or just because you deserve it! And Stay at The Sweetest luxury wellness retreats!"How Do Ladies Earn 3 days of Bliss the luxury wellness treat to Share and Gift?Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with luxury travel for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a generous gift card to stay at the Sweetest luxury wellness retreats (spa resorts).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to surprise your BFF, plus one, or Mom with a birthday trip? Participate in recruiting for good; to do something good, and party for good!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good serves professionals who have made a difference for 10 years; thru The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful perks and treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to Escape for 3 days and stay at The sweetest luxury Wellness retreats (resorts/spa). Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with 3 Days of Bliss. Perfect for BFF or Couple Getaways; celebrate an anniversary, birthday, promotion at work, Valentine's Day, or just because you deserve it! visit www.3DaysofBliss.com The Luxury Wellness Treat!Love to Celebrate a special birthday (40th, 50th, or 60th) in Paris, London, or Tuscany. Participate in Recruiting for Good to stay at The Sweetest Hotels or Private Villas. Visit www.EscapetoCelebrate.com Your Sweet Birthday!

