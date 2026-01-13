U.S. Moving Protection Organization Expands National Consumer Protection Initiatives

Join Us In Shaping a Safer Moving Industry

Initiatives focus on consumer education, fraud prevention, and data-driven transparency in the moving industry.

Legitimate movers play an important role in shaping a safer, more transparent future for the industry by supporting consumer education and fraud prevention efforts.” — Segah Yildirim

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Moving Protection Organization (USMPO), a registered 501(c)(3) public charity, today announced the 2026 expansion of its national consumer protection initiatives focused on education, fraud prevention, and transparency within the moving industry.

USMPO’s initiatives are designed to address widespread consumer confusion, deceptive practices, and financial harm associated with interstate household moves. Through public education, research, and awareness programs, the organization works to equip consumers with reliable information while identifying systemic risks that contribute to moving-related fraud.

The expanded initiatives reflect USMPO’s ongoing commitment to serving the public interest by improving access to consumer resources and promoting accountability through education and data-driven insight.

Public Awareness Campaigns:

USMPO’s Public Awareness Campaigns are focused on educating consumers about their rights and responsibilities when hiring a moving company. These initiatives provide accessible, consumer-focused information on:

-Common moving scams and deceptive practices

-Warning signs of fraudulent or bad-faith operators

-Steps consumers can take to protect themselves before, during, and after a move

Campaign materials are distributed through digital resources, public outreach efforts, and educational content designed to reduce preventable consumer harm and improve informed decision-making.

Industry Transparency Research Fund

Through its Industry Transparency Research Fund, USMPO collects and analyzes consumer complaints and reports to better understand patterns of fraud, deceptive conduct, and systemic risks within the moving industry.

This research enables USMPO to:

-Identify recurring fraud trends and consumer pain points

-Highlight emerging risks affecting consumers nationwide

-Inform evidence-based public education and awareness efforts

The research is used to support educational initiatives and public reporting aimed at improving transparency and reducing consumer exposure to harmful practices.

Public Education & Fraud Prevention Fund

USMPO’s Public Education & Fraud Prevention Fund supports the development of educational tools, guides, and resources designed to help consumers navigate the moving process with greater confidence and understanding.

These resources address topics such as:

-Understanding estimates, contracts, and billing practices

-Consumer rights and protections

-Practical steps to prevent fraud and avoid common pitfalls

All educational materials are developed for public benefit and made available without commercial influence, endorsement, or preferential treatment.

Supporting the Mission

USMPO’s initiatives are supported through voluntary charitable contributions from individuals and organizations that share a commitment to consumer protection, transparency, and public trust. Contributions help expand the organization’s educational resources, research capacity, and public outreach efforts.

Charitable contributions to USMPO are voluntary and provide no goods, services, endorsements, certifications, or commercial benefits in exchange. USMPO applies the same standards to all industry participants, regardless of whether they choose to support the organization’s mission.

USMPO is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law, and donors are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the deductibility of charitable contributions.

Additional information about USMPO’s initiatives and how to support its public-benefit mission is available at:

https://www.usmpo.org/support-our-mission

About the U.S. Moving Protection Organization (USMPO)

The U.S. Moving Protection Organization is a nonprofit public charity dedicated to protecting consumers through education, research, and public awareness initiatives aimed at preventing moving-related fraud, scams, and deceptive business practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

