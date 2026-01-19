Chomicki Auto LLC Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

KINGSLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chomicki Auto LLC, a full-service automotive shop known for detailing, custom upgrades, and routine maintenance, has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. The distinction highlights the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the automotive service industry.Founded with a focus on precision and care, Chomicki Auto LLC offers a wide range of services including paint correction, ceramic coating, tint installation, lift kits, custom exhausts, audio system upgrades, and more. As a family-owned and operated business with no employees outside the husband-and-wife team, Chomicki Auto LLC takes pride in doing all the work themselves, hands-on, every time. They’ve built their reputation on the idea that real craftsmanship comes from showing up, doing the job right, and passing that knowledge to the next generation.“Being recognized as a Best of Georgia Award winner is a true honor for our us,” says the owner. “We’ve built this business around treating every car and every customer like they matter, and this award reflects that hard work and passion.”The recognition also reflects Chomicki Auto LLC’s continued growth and impact on the local automotive community. Beyond delivering high-quality service, the company remains committed to staying ahead of industry trends while preserving the personal, family-driven approach that sets them apart. Customers consistently note the combination of skill, care, and clear communication as reasons they return time and again.Looking ahead, Chomicki Auto LLC plans to continue expanding its services and refining processes while maintaining the hands-on, customer-focused approach that earned this award. For vehicle owners seeking reliable, expert care for everything from routine maintenance to full-scale upgrades, Chomicki Auto LLC remains your "One" Stop Automotive Shop.For more information click here

