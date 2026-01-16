La Escalera Named 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner

TUCKER, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Escalera, a family-owned food truck known for its authentic handmade corn tortillas and Guerrero-style birria, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. The recognition celebrates local businesses that exemplify excellence in their craft, and for La Escalera, it’s proof that tradition and hard work still resonate deeply with Georgia diners.Founded by a family with roots in Guerrero, Mexico, La Escalera has built its reputation on authenticity. Every tortilla is handmade from scratch, and every recipe has been passed down through generations. Their signature Quesabirria tacos, rich salsas, and slow-simmered birria have become favorites across the community not just for the flavor, but for the sense of care that comes with every order. In a crowded food scene, their commitment to heritage cooking and consistency has made them a standout.“We started La Escalera to share the flavors we grew up with, the ones that remind us of home,” says the owner. “To see people here in Georgia connect with that same joy is incredibly meaningful. This award isn’t just for us; it’s for everyone who’s supported our journey.”As La Escalera celebrates this recognition, the team remains focused on what got them here: keeping family tradition alive and serving food that feels personal. The award marks an exciting milestone, but for La Escalera, it’s also a reminder of their mission: to honor their roots, serve their community, and keep bringing authentic Mexican flavor to every corner of Georgia.For more information click here!

