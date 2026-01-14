Opulent Lady Business Association Launches Atlanta Chapter, Empowering Women-Led Businesses in 2026

Opulent Lady Business Association Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As women entrepreneurs continue to drive one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. economy, Opulent Lady Business Association (OLBA) is expanding its impact with the official launch of its Atlanta chapter. The milestone will be celebrated at a launch event on Sunday, January 25, 2026, bringing together ambitious women business owners, leaders and visionaries from across the region.With more than 12 million women-owned businesses nationwide and that number continuing to grow, OLBA is meeting the demand for spaces that foster connection, collaboration and sustainable growth. The Atlanta chapter will serve as a hub for professional development, networking opportunities and strategic collaborations designed to help women entrepreneurs thrive – both personally and professionally.“Atlanta is a powerhouse city for women entrepreneurs, innovation and culture,” said Jonika Lynch, OLBA’s chief executive officer. “As we move into 2026, it’s more important than ever for women to have access to community, resources and meaningful connections. OLBA is rooted in collaboration over competition, and the Atlanta chapter represents a bold step forward in supporting women who are building businesses with purpose.”The Atlanta chapter launch event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atlanta Buckhead by IHG , located at 800 Sidney Marcus Blvd NE. Attendees can expect powerful networking, meaningful connections, business exposure and inspiration – all in a room filled with like-minded women ready to elevate in the new year.Hosted by OLBA Ambassador Earlene Taylor, the event is open to women at every stage of entrepreneurship, from aspiring founders to established business owners, who are ready to start 2026 with clarity, confidence and momentum.“OLBA creates space for women to be seen, supported and celebrated while building real relationships that lead to real opportunities,” said Mijiza Green, chief operating officer of OLBA. “This Atlanta chapter launch is a reminder that women don’t have to build alone. Together, we grow stronger, more visible and more impactful.”Opulent Lady Business Association currently serves women entrepreneurs through chapters in Atlanta; Maryland – including Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Columbia and Harford County – and Virginia, with continued expansion planned in 2026 and beyond. OLBA Global Ambassadors are members of the organization’s executive team and leadership who are responsible for expanding the association’s reach and fostering a global network of women entrepreneurs. They serve as key representatives of OLBA, leading local chapters and events while supporting the organization’s continued growth and impact.“This is more than a networking event – it’s a movement,” Green added. “We invite women across Atlanta and the surrounding region to connect with intention, collaborate boldly and step confidently into what’s next.”Registration details and additional information are available at opulentladyba.com.About Opulent Lady Business AssociationThe Opulent Lady Business Association (OLBA) is a professional organization dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through professional development, networking opportunities and meaningful collaboration. OLBA’s mission is to help women build profitable, purpose-driven businesses while fostering community, visibility and collective growth. To learn more, visit opulentladyba.com.# # #

