International Personal Trainer Academy Launches Scholarship Pilot with The Doe Fund, Planning $100K Expansion

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Personal Trainer Academy (IPTA), a fitness certification organization offering nationally recognized credentials, today announced the donation of five full certification scholarships, valued at $8,000 to The Doe Fund, a New York City based nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and those reentering society after incarceration.With the mission of IPTA rooted in providing aspiring fitness professionals the resources to succeed in the fitness industry through high-quality certification, this donation aligns with The Doe Fund’s efforts in leading initiatives to promote residential productivity, reduce homelessness, and build brighter futures across the greater New York City Metropolitan area.“IPTA is proud to support The Doe Fund through this pilot program,” said Benjamin Rose, CEO of International Personal Trainer Academy. “By offering access to nationally recognized certifications and practical career training, we aim to help participants build sustainable career paths in a growing industry.”The five donated scholarships, collectively valued at $8,000, include IPTA’s NCCA-accredited Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) certification, Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) certification, career-focused business and professional development training, and full access to all online coursework, study materials, and exam fees. Upon completion, participants earn credentials accepted by major gyms and fitness employers nationwide.This initial donation represents a pilot phase. IPTA plans to expand the scholarship initiative to $100,000 or more in total scholarship funding in the near future, supporting additional participants and partner organizations.Felipe Vargas, Senior Vice President of Programs at The Doe Fund shares that, “At The Doe Fund, we believe that everyone deserves access to opportunity. This partnership helps address barriers to employment that people experiencing homelessness or reentering after incarceration so commonly face. We’re grateful to the International Personal Trainer Academy for helping Ready, Willing & Able trainees obtain nationally-recognized certifications, practical skills, and a clear pathway to a foothold in a growing industry.”To learn more about IPTA’s commitment to increasing community fitness accessibility, visit https://traineracademy.org/ About International Personal Trainer AcademyThe International Personal Trainer Academy (IPTA) offers an NCCA-accredited Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) program and a comprehensive Nutrition Certification, designed to make a career in fitness and health accessible, affordable, and attainable for everyone. IPTA’s mission is to empower aspiring trainers with the education and credentials needed to build successful, long-term careers in the personal training industry.Learn More at https://traineracademy.org/ About The Doe FundFor nearly 40 years, The Doe Fund has provided paid work training, comprehensive supportive services, and a citywide portfolio of transitional, affordable, and supportive housing to New Yorkers with histories of homelessness. Its Ready, Willing & Able program has connected more than 15,000 people to jobs, housing, or both. With 16 residences in operation or development throughout New York City — totaling over 1,900 units — The Doe Fund also provides people struggling with chronic homelessness, substance abuse issues, and severe health conditions access to state-of-the-art, safe homes with on-site social services. Nearly 70% of program staff are graduates themselves, bringing a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities participants face.###

