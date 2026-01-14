DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group (CALGRU) Launches to Support UAS and C-UAS Operations

CALFIRE UAS team

An emergency unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operations team conducts flight operations using their mobile command vehicle.

LA County Fire UAS Team

The Los Angeles County Fire Department emergency unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) unit conducts flight operations from a mobile command vehicle.

CALGRU Logo

The DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group (CALGRU) logo.

CALGRU represents 5th and newest group by AIRT to support government and emergency drone operations at the State, local , tribal, and territorial (SLTT) level.

The launch of CALGRU marks a major step toward ensuring that California public safety agencies are equipped to respond effectively to emergencies and disasters with UAS.”
— Dan Munsey, Fire Chief for San Bernardino County
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRT, the leading 501(c)3 non profit organization advancing the use of Drones For Good® and AAM for Good℠, today announced the DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group (CALGRU), a statewide coordination body led by California public safety UAS professionals. CALGRU’s non profit mission is to enhance education, knowledge sharing, policy alignment, and operational coordination among unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter UAS stakeholders across the State of California.

CALGRU represents the evolution of several regional and discipline-specific UAS working groups that have emerged across California in recent years. Membership will include representatives from law enforcement, fire services, emergency management, transportation, environmental protection, and other government sectors, as well as critical infrastructure operators, aviation partners, NGOs, and additional stakeholders. There is no cost to join CALGRU for those who meet the qualifications listed at CALGRU.org.

“The launch of CALGRU marks a major step forward for California’s public safety unmanned aviation community,” said Dan Munsey, Fire Chief of San Bernardino County Fire Protection District. “Our goal is to strengthen statewide coordination, information sharing, and ensure California agencies are equipped to respond effectively to emergencies and disasters.” – Dan Munsey, Fire Chief for San Bernardino County.

CALGRU’s non-profit activities will include monthly statewide coordination calls, regional working group engagement, an annual statewide summit, and specialized support for stakeholders during pre-planned events and rapidly evolving incidents.

CALGRU is the fifth state-level coordination group launched by AIRT, following the successful establishment of FLOGRU in Florida, TEXGRU in Texas, OHGRU in Ohio, and NCGRU in North Carolina. FLOGRU, launched in 2021, has grown from a handful of members to more than 650 participants representing over 150 agencies, a trajectory AIRT anticipates CALGRU will mirror.

“We are thrilled to expand the DRONERESPONDERS Coordination Group model to California,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT. “California’s public safety community has long been a national leader in UAS innovation. CALGRU will formalize that leadership, strengthen collaboration, and connect California agencies with the global DRONERESPONDERS network working to improve outcomes for incidents and emergencies worldwide.”

Those interested in learning more about the DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group and how to get involved are encouraged to visit CALGRU.org.

Christopher Todd
AIRT, Inc.
+1 305-490-6030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group (CALGRU) Launches to Support UAS and C-UAS Operations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Emergency Services, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Christopher Todd
AIRT, Inc.
+1 305-490-6030
Company/Organization
AIRT, Inc.
10130 Northlake Blvd Ste 214-225
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33412
United States
+1 305-490-6030
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AIRT® (Airborne International Response Team) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization advancing the use of Drones For Good® and AAM For Good℠ for public safety and emergencies. AIRT offers a range of educational programming, training events, and mission-critical deployments that help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex emergencies and major disasters. AIRT’s programs include DRONERESPONDERS®, advancing public safety UAS, and the DRONERESPONDERS FLOGRU and TEXGRU state-level workgroup models for sharing knowledge and coordinating public safety drone operations. For more information, visit http://airt.ngo

AIRT Website

More From This Author
DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group (CALGRU) Launches to Support UAS and C-UAS Operations
AIRT Unveils DRONERESPONDERS Ohio Public Safety Coordination Group (OHGRU) at Conference
DRONERESPONDERS Announces UNITE: UAS National Initiative for Public Safety Training and Education
View All Stories From This Author