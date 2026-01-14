DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group (CALGRU) Launches to Support UAS and C-UAS Operations

An emergency unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operations team conducts flight operations using their mobile command vehicle. The Los Angeles County Fire Department emergency unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) unit conducts flight operations from a mobile command vehicle. The DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group (CALGRU) logo.

CALGRU represents 5th and newest group by AIRT to support government and emergency drone operations at the State, local , tribal, and territorial (SLTT) level.

The launch of CALGRU marks a major step toward ensuring that California public safety agencies are equipped to respond effectively to emergencies and disasters with UAS.” — Dan Munsey, Fire Chief for San Bernardino County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIRT , the leading 501(c)3 non profit organization advancing the use of Drones For Goodand AAM for Good℠, today announced the DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group ( CALGRU ), a statewide coordination body led by California public safety UAS professionals. CALGRU’s non profit mission is to enhance education, knowledge sharing, policy alignment, and operational coordination among unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter UAS stakeholders across the State of California.CALGRU represents the evolution of several regional and discipline-specific UAS working groups that have emerged across California in recent years. Membership will include representatives from law enforcement, fire services, emergency management, transportation, environmental protection, and other government sectors, as well as critical infrastructure operators, aviation partners, NGOs, and additional stakeholders. There is no cost to join CALGRU for those who meet the qualifications listed at CALGRU.org.“The launch of CALGRU marks a major step forward for California’s public safety unmanned aviation community,” said Dan Munsey, Fire Chief of San Bernardino County Fire Protection District. “Our goal is to strengthen statewide coordination, information sharing, and ensure California agencies are equipped to respond effectively to emergencies and disasters.” – Dan Munsey, Fire Chief for San Bernardino County.CALGRU’s non-profit activities will include monthly statewide coordination calls, regional working group engagement, an annual statewide summit, and specialized support for stakeholders during pre-planned events and rapidly evolving incidents.CALGRU is the fifth state-level coordination group launched by AIRT, following the successful establishment of FLOGRU in Florida, TEXGRU in Texas, OHGRU in Ohio, and NCGRU in North Carolina. FLOGRU, launched in 2021, has grown from a handful of members to more than 650 participants representing over 150 agencies, a trajectory AIRT anticipates CALGRU will mirror.“We are thrilled to expand the DRONERESPONDERS Coordination Group model to California,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT. “California’s public safety community has long been a national leader in UAS innovation. CALGRU will formalize that leadership, strengthen collaboration, and connect California agencies with the global DRONERESPONDERS network working to improve outcomes for incidents and emergencies worldwide.”Those interested in learning more about the DRONERESPONDERS California Public Safety Coordination Group and how to get involved are encouraged to visit CALGRU.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.