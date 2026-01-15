Veterinary Real Estate Emerges as Hot Target, as B+E Brokers Multiple Encore Vet Sales

Encore Vet - Northfield & Virginia Beach Locations

B+E brokers sale of two veterinary hospitals located within the Cleveland, OH MSA and Virginia Beach, VA.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of the Encore Vet properties located at 10446 Northfield Road, Northfield, OH 44067 and 380 Cleveland Place, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 for $2,086,000 and $5,550,000 respectively. After receiving multiple competing offers, the properties were sold to 1031 Exchangers.

The B+E deal team consisted of Carson Jeremiah and Camille Renshaw.

"Our team successfully navigated complex transactions involving two veterinary hospitals under renovation,” said Carson Jeremiah from B+E. “The transaction delivered a positive outcome for all parties: the 1031 buyers acquired newly renovated properties occupied by an established veterinary operator seeking upgraded facilities to support continued growth. The sellers successfully closed upon completion of construction.”



About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

