The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® fun Soda Shop themed event in High Point is only 6-weeks away

The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® exciting second edition at Suites of Market Square will feature a fun Vintage Soda Shop theme. The Vintage Market Days®, event delivers a vintage experience and is regarded as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’. Amanda Benedict. Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner is thrilled to be bringing our Vintage Market Days® to the Suites at Market Square for its second edition for Spring 2026. The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® event delivers an upscale vintage experience at an indoor marketplace that brings sought after local vendors, makers and artisans, who display original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, and handmade treasures. The Piedmont Triads, Vintage Market Days spring show is excited to announce it will be bringing back some shopper favorites, and retro soda shop enthusiasts, as well as welcoming 30+ new vendors to its spring lineup.

Vintage Market Days® is bringing the Vintage Experience to you with a fun Soda Shop Event on Friday, Feb 27 - Sunday, March 1 at the Suites at Market Square.

We invite you to step back in time and visit our Vintage Soda Shop, where the sodas are sweet, the vibes are retro, the decor is colorful and every corner feels like a blast from the past.” — Amanda Benedict, The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Piedmont Triad Vintage Market Daysspring show is only 6 weeks away and will feature a fun vintage Soda Shop theme, running from 10:00 am on Friday, Feb 27, through 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, at the Suites at Market Square in High Point. The spring show will also feature a special bonus, when guests pre-purchase tickets, where they will enjoy early access to the Vintage Market Days event, plus receive exclusive swag bags for the first 25 guests each day on Friday and Saturday, filled with goodies, coupons, and treats from our amazing vendors.“We invite you to step back in time and visit our Vintage Soda Shop, where the sodas are sweet, the vibes are retro, the decor is colorful and every corner feels like a blast from the past.” Amanda Benedict, The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner, and show producer commented, “This theme is more than just celebrating that classic, feel-good Americana essence—but with our own Vintage Market Days twist, and incredible vendors! I’ve always loved the nostalgic feel of this era—the pastel colors, the music, the milkshakes, and the sense of community that came with gathering around the counter. And nothing’s sweeter than a little nostalgia, and who doesn’t love a good milkshake, so take a step back in time and join us at the Vintage Soda Shop!”Amanda further describes her creative vision for the vintage-style Soda Shop concept, which came together through her love for the unforgettable era of soda fountains, diners, classic jukeboxes, and checkerboard floors, and for capturing the Glam-Retro-Charm of the perfect local vintage soda shop. “We had so much fun designing this event’s flyer! We have to thank High Point’s very own Mayberry Ice Cream Parlor for bringing the vintage vibe and collaborating with us. We couldn’t help but be inspired by their retro looks and the classic checkered floors of this local landmark, and it created the perfect backdrop for our photo shoot—and we couldn’t resist treating ourselves to milkshakes while we were there!” Amanda Benedict said.Bringing the Vintage Experience to You, the Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysexciting second edition at Suites of Market Square comes on the heels of a well-attended 3-day event in August that grew not only in size from previous shows but in the amount of community support and participation. Renowned as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’, Vintage Market Daysevents are a fun way to experience a vintage-inspired, upscale, indoor/outdoor market that brings the community together. Where consumers and design professionals alike meet local vendors, makers, and artisans to source original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, seasonal plantings, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, and a whole lot more.“I am thrilled to be bringing our Vintage Market Daysback to the Suites at Market Square in High Point, as our new home in North Carolina! This public three-day event is a unique opportunity for our beloved vendors to display their talents, passions and creativity in a beautiful venue with a wider audience than ever before.” Amanda Benedict shared. “We are so incredibly excited to be working together again with the team at ANDMORE for our spring Vintage Market Days, and to get more involved with the local community organizations. It’s also a special treat that we received overwhelming and positive feedback from VMD vendors and the wider design & trade community who shared their combined love from attending the fall show and our new location at the Suites at Market Square.”VMD is thrilled to share exciting news, with only 6 weeks out the event has completely sold out of booth space and will feature more than 80 vendors, which is a 10% increase from its fall showcase. VMD’s upcoming show is also excited to announce it will be bringing back some shopper favorites and retro soda shop enthusiasts, and welcoming 30+ new vendors to its spring lineup, which features local crafts, artists, clothing, and jewelry. In addition to an amazing variety of local and artisanal vendors from across the Triad and throughout North Carolina, the spring show features vendors traveling from 10+ states, including Florida, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.“The support of Vintage Market Daysmeans more than simply supporting its vendors. Every bit of the support is helping to create growth opportunities for dozens of small businesses and their families, along with local musicians, event staff, venue workers, labor crews, off-duty police officers, and many other organizations across the Piedmont-Triad.” Amanda shares, “It truly takes a village, and this event is built by — and for — our local community.”Vintage Market Daysvendors are carefully selected to provide attendees with not only the highest quality of merchandise but a fun assortment of vintage and antique designs, crafted by makers and artisans who complement one another for a one-of-a-kind, Vintage Experience. Presenting a unique opportunity in downtown High Point where artisanal vendors can display their talents, passions, and creativity with a unique variety and mixed assortment, which helps reinforce the curated, one-of-a-kind nature of the show, with one-third of the booths offering vintage, collectible merchandise + home décor.Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysis proudly sponsored by Mad Dash Mixes, Cutco, and Passanante's Home Food Service. Serena Martin, the event's publicist and founder of 24/7 Creative Agency, commented, “The Piedmont-Triad Vintage Market Days would not be possible without the unwavering support from its vendors and sponsors, as well as the community support we have received. From our attendees, to High Point’s Mayor, Cyril Jefferson, High Point x Design, Visit High Point, Downtown High Point, High Point Discovered, High Point’s new Springhill Suites, and to each and every local business that helps us to promote this bi-annual event. You all have our immense gratitude.” Tickets for Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® are provided online by Humanitix, and are sold at entry via Cash and credit cards. Tickets once purchased, are good for re-entry into the event all weekend. Event Hours & Admissions start with an Early Buying Event: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, Feb 27, 2026, and continues on Saturday, Feb 28, 2026, with General Admission from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Guests can select from a 3-day pass for only $15, which includes Friday’s early access, and shopping on Saturday/Sunday or a 2-Day Saturday - Sunday Pass is only $10. Accompanied children under 12 are free.Vintage shoppers are encouraged to sign up on Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysemail list for exclusive access. And follow them on social media to stay in the loop for special deals and flash sale discounts. @facebook.com/vintagemarketdaysofpiedmonttriad and @instagram.com/vintagemarketdayspiedmonttriad.“To all of the craftspeople and artistic vendors, if you’re interested in joining us for the Fall 2026 show, please visit our website to apply. And If you haven’t already, create a free profile first — then log in and submit your application for our upcoming show. Amanda Benedict shared. “It’s simple and easy to create your FREE vendor profile. Vendors can also sign up to participate in one of over 60 Vintage Market Daysevents that happen all across the country.“ Local artists are invited to present their original hand-made and vintage collections, while showcasing their talents, as The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysseeks vendors who specialize in antique, re-purposed, and handmade items, as well as vintage-inspired clothing, jewelry, and home decor. Prepackaged food vendors, artisan chefs, bakery and pastry makers, and spring/fall/holiday, or garden decor are also welcome.About Vintage Market DaysVintage Market Daysis an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and a little more. Vintage Market Daysevents are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Daysevent is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.About Suites at Market SquareThe Suites at Market Square is owned and operated by ANDMORE and is located at 200 W Commerce St, High Point, NC 27260. Known for its rich history in High Point and for its towering stature, iconic brick design, and its long legacy of providing a home for 100’s of home furnishings, lighting and decor brands during the bi-annual High Point Market.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.