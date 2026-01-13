Michelada Fest El Paso Comes Back Bigger in Year Two with Juanes, Jhayco, and More

Juanes and Jhayco Set to Headline Michelada Fest El Paso

The star-studded lineup unites generations spanning global Latin pop, reggaetón, música mexicana, electronic, and genre-blending sounds.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelada Fest El Paso returns to celebrate la cultura with a full-weekend experience featuring a larger stage, more artists, and more micheladas. The two-day festival will also feature Miche 5K El Paso, a race that brings the community together by fusing fitness with live music. The celebration will take place at Ascarate Park on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m MT. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, January 16, at 12:00 p.m MT at www.michefestelpaso.com The 2026 lineup reflects the range of sounds shaping today’s Latin music across the region and generations. Saturday will feature Juanes, BLESSD, RØZ, Los Dareyes de la Sierra, Arsenal Efectivo, Gale, and a special guest announcement coming soon. Sunday’s lineup includes Jhayco, Deorro, 3BALLMTY, Marca MP, Paloma Mami, Chuyin, and Los Hijos de Garcia.“El Paso showed us so much love last year that we took it upon ourselves to go bigger in every way for our return,” said co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “Moving to Ascarate Park allows us to create more space for the community, add new experiences like the Miche 5K, and deliver a festival that truly feels for Latinos, by Latinos.”Open to participants of all ages and paces, Miche 5K El Paso was added to the festival experience to start the day with an endorphin rush fueled by live music before the race, along the course, and after the finish line. Registered runners who finish the race will receive a fresh, cold michelada or miche-nada and be invited to continue the celebration in the afternoon as the festival opens for its final day.Michelada Fest El Paso will take place at Ascarate Park, located at 6900 Delta Drive, El Paso, Texas 79905. The event is open to all ages, with free entry for children 13 and under. Tickets go on general sale Friday, January 16 at 12 p.m. MT. For tickets and festival updates, visit www.michefestelpaso.com . Follow @michefest.eptx on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for real-time announcements.About Windy City Events ManagementWindy City Events Management is a Chicago-based independent event production company behind leading Latino festivals, including Michelada Fest. Powered by a passion for live music and large-scale events, WCEM creates inclusive, high-energy experiences that celebrate music, culture, and community.For more information, visit https://www.wcem.live/

