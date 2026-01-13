Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation Renews Investment in Oncoheroes Biosciences

Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation invests in Oncoheroes Oncoheroes Logo

PCRF is proud to support Oncoheroes because our missions are deeply aligned. We believe that children deserve access to therapies designed specifically for them, not adapted from adult treatments.” — Danielle Fragalla, CEO of Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncoheroes Biosciences , a biotech company exclusively focused on pediatric cancer drug development, announces today that the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) has made a new investment in the company.This renewed support underscores PCRF’s confidence in Oncoheroes’ mission and its commitment to advancing innovative pediatric oncology research. PCRF is a leading nonprofit organization working to eliminate childhood cancer by identifying and funding the most promising scientific discoveries.“PCRF is proud to support Oncoheroes because our missions are deeply aligned. We believe that children deserve access to therapies designed specifically for them, not adapted from adult treatments. By investing in this partnership, we are accelerating a future where safer, more effective pediatric cancer drugs can reach patients faster. This is exactly what it means to be Powering Cures and Realizing Futures,” said Danielle Fragalla, CEO of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation.PCRF’s investment will help drive the launch and execution of clinical trials for therapies within Oncoheroes’ pipeline, all designed specifically for pediatric oncology. “We are honored by PCRF’s continued trust and partnership,” said Ricardo García, Oncoheroes co-founder and CEO . “Their support strengthens our ability to accelerate child focused drug development and bring new hope to families affected by pediatric cancer.”About Oncoheroes BiosciencesOncoheroes Biosciences is a biotech company exclusively focused on pediatric cancer drug development, based in Boston, MA. The company follows a focused, collaborative and impact driven model: building their pipeline, through in-licensing or acquiring promising compounds from the industry and from academic research. Besides this, Oncoheroes brings their pediatric drug development expertise to partner with biotech, academia and foundations to co-develop new therapies for children, helping them advance treatments that align with their mission to improve pediatric cancer care.About the Pediatric Cancer Research FoundationThe Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating childhood cancer by funding leading edge research. Since its founding, PCRF has invested in groundbreaking science that improves outcomes and brings new hope to children and families.Contact: Carla Cepria, Communications Director | ccepria@oncoheroes.com

