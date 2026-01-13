Emerging Technology at Harford County Detention Center Is Saving Lives Through Faster Medical Response

4Sight Labs Officially Launches OverWatch© at Harford County Detention Center, Delivering Faster Medical Response and Proven Life-Saving Alerts

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Sight Labs, the leader in correctional safety technology, announced the official July launch of its OverWatchwearable safety and welfare monitoring system at the Harford County Detention Center, delivering early, measurable improvements in emergency response times through real-time notifications.OverWatch continuously monitors individuals using heart rate, oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and motion data notifying detention staff the moment that data reveals something unusual or abnormal may be occurring. These real-time notifications enable deputies and other personnel to respond within seconds, rather than relying solely on scheduled wellness checks or visible signs of distress.Since the system went live in July, OverWatch has already demonstrated its impact through multiple interventions. In one incident, an OverWatch notification prompted staff to locate an inmate who was unresponsive in his cell. Because the alert was received in real time, deputies were able to respond immediately.“Deputies immediately responded and located the inmate unresponsive in his cell. The alert from the wristband allowed staff to initiate medical intervention within seconds,” said Warden Daniel Galbraith. In another instance, the system alerted staff that an individual required a wellness check. A subsequent evaluation revealed an undiagnosed cardiac condition, enabling medical staff to intervene proactively before the situation escalated.Correctional facilities face unique challenges, including limited staffing and populations with elevated risks. Traditional wellness checks can leave dangerous gaps between observations. OverWatch addresses those gaps by providing continuous monitoring and instant notifications, transforming silent emergencies into immediate, actionable events.“Time is everything in an emergency,” said David Sanders, CEO at 4Sight Labs. “By launching OverWatch at Harford County in July, we’ve already seen how real-time visibility enables faster decisions and faster response times.. When seconds matter, OverWatch helps staff act and intervene.”Participation in the program at Harford County is voluntary, and early outcomes following the July launch continue to highlight the value of wearable monitoring in a correctional environment.Today, OverWatch is deployed in more than 70 correctional facilities and counting across the United States, where it is making a monumental impact on correctional operations by enhancing safety and welfare awareness, supporting faster intervention, reducing risk, and helping agencies better protect both incarcerated individuals and the professionals responsible for them.The Harford County deployment further reinforces 4Sight Labs’ mission to reduce preventable in-custody emergencies by equipping correctional professionals with technology designed to support timely, informed intervention.About 4Sight Labs4Sight Labs develops advanced safety and welfare technology for correctional and public safety environments. Its flagship OverWatchsystem is a wearable monitoring solution designed to detect early signs of distress, alert staff in real time, and improve outcomes through faster intervention.For more information, visit www.4sightlabs.com

