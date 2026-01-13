A lost WWI diary sparks a timely literary mystery in Jonathan’s Journal – coming April 2026

Jonathan's Journal is WWI historical fiction set in the Near East and India. Gerald Everett Jones Jonathan's Journal book release media kit

In his fifteenth novel, award-winning author Gerald Everett Jones invites readers on an intriguing emotional journey that spans continents and generations.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a solitary art historian stumbles across a cryptic World War I diary among his mother’s antiques, his life quietly implodes. In Jonathan’s Journal, award-winning author Gerald Everett Jones invites readers on a richly emotional and historical journey that spans continents and generations. Through dual narratives—one modern, one set during the forgotten campaigns of the Great War in the Near East and India—Jones offers a haunting meditation on identity, duty, and the echoes of conflict that shape who we become.

At the center of this literary novel is Jonathan Worthington, a middle-aged professor on sabbatical, whose discovery of an anonymous soldier’s meticulously written journal ignites a quest for truth that blurs the line between past and present. The soldier, initially known only by the initials J.F.W., recounts experiences from the trenches of France to the deserts of Mesopotamia and India. As Jonathan deciphers the diary—with help from Elena, a mysterious librarian who abruptly left a position in the diplomatic corps—he suspects more than a historical connection; family secrets may lie hidden in Fred’s sparse but emotionally loaded prose.

Jones’s fifteenth novel is both contemplative and adventurous, seamlessly blending historical research, literary fiction, and intimate personal reflection. Fans of Birdsong, The English Patient, and Possession will find themselves drawn into a world where archival mysteries illuminate inner truths.

Among his masterful literary fiction, Jones has received high praise for Clifford's Spiral, Preacher Finds a Corpse, and Harry Harambee's Kenyan Sundowner:

Praise for Clifford’s Spiral:

Independent Press Awards 2020 Distinguished Favorite in Literary Fiction.

“We’ve seen and noted the comparison of this author by other reviewers to literary giants like Roth and Vonnegut. And we can’t disagree. Yet we feel there may be yet another strata for Gerald Everett Jones, who arguably is doing the best work of his career. We predict that he lacks only a mention in the The New York Review of Books or, better yet, Oprah, to become a nationwide best-selling author. Five-plus stars to Clifford’s Spiral, a true literary novel if ever there was one. We say in all seriousness that if you only read one novel this year, this should be it.” - Don Sloan, Publishers Daily Reviews

Praise for Preacher Finds a Corpse

NYC Big Book Awards 2020 Winner in Mystery, IPA 2020 Distinguished Favorite in Mystery, Eric Hoffer 2020 Finalist in Mystery.

“This is literature masquerading as a mystery. Carefully yet powerfully, Gerald Jones creates a small, stunning world in a tiny midwestern town, infusing each character with not just life but wit, charm, and occasionally menace. This is the kind of writing one expects from John Irving or Jane Smiley.” - Marvin J. Wolf, author of the Rabbi Ben Mysteries, including A Scribe Dies in Brooklyn

Praise for Harry Harambee's Kenyan Sundowner:

"Jones writes with clarity and precision, offering a convincing study of a man taking risks and exploring new relationships with an almost childlike view on the world he’s thrown into. In relatable fashion, Harry soon gets in over his head for the attention of a woman or the thrill of the deal. Readers looking for engaging contemporary fiction with an emotionally available adult male lead will quickly be pulled into Harry's fast-paced adventure, a memorable (literal) vacation read. Great for fans of: Graham Greene's The Heart of the Matter, Eric Jerome Dickey's Thieves' Paradise." - BookLife Reviews on Publisher's Weekly

Jonathan’s Journal will be released in April 2026 by LaPuerta Books and Media. It will be available in trade paperback on Amazon and through booksellers worldwide. The Kindle edition will be released by Amazon.

Three Writers Who Changed My Life

