Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. Successfully Reinstates Disability Benefits for Senior Executive

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disability Benefits Reinstated for Senior Executive Following Appeal of Their Disability Claim TerminationThe Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. announced that long term disability benefits have been reinstated for a senior banking executive after the insurance carrier reversed its earlier termination of the claim. The decision follows the submission of additional medical and vocational evidence during the administrative appeal process.According to case records, the claimant served as a Senior Vice President at a global commercial bank and had experienced a progressive cognitive decline that affected his ability to perform the complex analytical and decision making functions required in his role. His long term disability benefits were initially approved before being terminated based on internal medical file reviews.During the appeal, the firm submitted updated evaluations from treating physicians, neuropsychological testing, and a vocational assessment addressing the claimant’s occupational demands. The materials outlined the extent of the cognitive impairments and their impact on the claimant’s ability to perform his prior work or other full time employment.“The appeal process allowed for a more complete record of the claimant’s medical and vocational limitations,” said Justin C. Frankel, Esq. “This matter highlights the importance of ensuring that all relevant evidence is considered when disability benefits are reviewed.”The reinstatement followed the insurer’s review of the supplemental documentation, which clarified the claimant’s functional restrictions and the nature of his occupational duties.This case reflects broader issues frequently raised in long term disability matters, including the role of internal medical reviews, the evaluation of cognitive impairments, and the importance of accurate occupational analysis in determining eligibility for benefits.________________________________________About The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. represents individuals in ERISA and private disability insurance matters nationwide. The firm focuses on administrative appeals, claim management, and litigation involving long term and short term disability benefits.Media ContactThe Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.Phone: 888 583 4959Website: www.jfrankellaw.com

