RISE Healthy Communities Summit Returns with Expanded Whole Person Health Mission

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RISE Healthy Communities Summit, formerly the RISE Summit on SDoH, returns March 23–25, 2026, at the Orlando World Center Marriott with an expanded mission and a renewed focus on practical, scalable solutions.This premier summit convenes health plans, providers, public health agencies, CBOs, government leaders, philanthropy, and social impact professionals committed to advancing whole-person, community-rooted care.What’s new for 2026:• A broader mission that reflects the industry’s shift toward comprehensive whole-person health models• Women’s Day (included)—a dedicated workshop experience designed to elevate women leaders and changemakers across the ecosystem• New opportunities to focus on resilience, renewal, and workforce well being after an especially challenging year for community based organizationsWhy attend The RISE Healthy Communities Summit:The conference is designed to help attendees prepare for the year ahead with sessions that address how to:• Secure sustainable funding: Unlock durable funding models with practical strategies to secure new revenue streams and reimbursement pathways—extending well beyond traditional 1115 mechanisms• Build scalable infrastructure: Develop scalable community hub models, strengthen closed loop referral systems, and build partnerships that successfully avoid common implementation pitfalls• Elevate real voices & leaders: Integrate lived experience into program design and expand your network through structured learning and the inaugural Women’s Day event• Leverage data & AI responsibly: Enhance data quality, reduce subjective variation, and adopt responsible AI tools that drive measurable, real world outcomes• Recharge your team: Address workforce burnout with actionable resilience strategies and curated wellness moments designed to restore energy and performanceFeatured speakers:This year’s keynote speakers will deliver fresh insights and practical tools to help leaders think bigger, act smarter, and move the industry forward—together.Dr. Heather Denniston, WELLFIT and FED• She will provide techniques for building resilience as a strategic advantage, equipping attendees with tools to reduce burnout and maintain energy even in high pressure environments.Erica Olenski, Vice President, Board Certified Patient Advocate at FINN Partners• Olenski will demonstrate how lived experience can catalyze innovation, translating patient and caregiver stories into actionable data using the human centered innovation engine framework.Additional details, including the full agenda and registration information, are available at The RISE Healthy Communities Summit website

