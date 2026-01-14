First to Fly: Last Frontier Heliskiing Celebrates 30 Years as Northern BC's Pioneering Operation

Last Frontier Heliskiing

Three decades after launching the region's first heliskiing operation, Last Frontier marks anniversary operating the world's largest single heliskiing tenure.

You wake up in the morning, get your weather briefing, walk down to your helicopter, and fly off into the mountains.” — Cliff Umpleby, Director of Operations

VERNON, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Frontier Heliskiing celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, marking three decades since becoming the first heliskiing operation to launch in Northern British Columbia in 1996.The company now operates the world's largest single heliskiing tenure at 10,100 square kilometers near the Alaska border, providing access to more than 1,200 named runs. What sets Last Frontier apart is combining that massive scale with groups of only four guests per guide, an intentional choice that allows for personalized pacing and ensures no one waits for their turn in deep powder.The operation emerged from exploration in 1994 when founding partners George Rosset, Franz Fux, Mike Watling, and Geoff Straight discovered Bell 2 Lodge deep in the Skeena Mountains. They launched with a single helicopter in 1996. Teton Gravity Research documented early descents in their film "Re:Session."Watling, now managing partner, arrived from England with no concept of heliskiing. He'd watched a ski film about Whistler Blackcomb and started sending faxes to Canada. Three decades later, he reflects on what drives the operation. "I wanted to organize fun for somebody," Watling says. "Instead of one person, I've organized it for many."Over three decades, Last Frontier pioneered innovations including mandating avalanche airbags for all guests in 2008. The tenure spans the Skeena and Coast Mountains, stretching to the Alaska border with terrain ranging from expansive alpine bowls and glaciated peaks to naturally gladed tree skiing. The operation runs from two remote bases: Bell 2 Lodge, a purpose-built village deep in the Skeena mountains, and Ripley Creek in the frontier town of Stewart near Hyder, Alaska."You wake up in the morning, get your weather briefing, walk down to your helicopter, and fly off into the mountains," says Cliff Umpleby, Director of Operations. "At the end of the day, you come back for après, tell stories. There are no other distractions." Those connections extend beyond the season. Umpleby recently mountain biked in Moab with a couple he first guided 14 years ago.Last Frontier remains independent and family-connected. Steve Rosset, son of founding partner George Rosset, serves as Media and Marketing Director. This month, the company hosted the 7th annual Heligrass at Bell 2 Lodge, bringing grammy-award-winning musicians to perform alongside the heliskiing, creating an event where skiing deep powder meets bluegrass.The anniversary season opened strong. Last Frontier began operations in early December with snow depths already at 300 cm at Bell 2 Lodge and 346 cm at Ripley Creek at 1,000 meters. These are depths typically not reached until mid-season. The Surprise weather station recorded 400 cm, a mark that wasn't achieved at any point during last winter. "We were able to open with access to the full spectrum of terrain right from the start," Umpleby notes.About Last Frontier HeliskiingFounded in 1996 as the first heliskiing operation in Northern British Columbia, Last Frontier operates the world's largest single contiguous heliskiing tenure across 10,100 square kilometers with more than 1,200 named runs. The company specializes in small groups of four guests per guide with multi-day packages from 4 to 10 days. Member of HeliCat Canada.

